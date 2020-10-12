Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Solution, Service, Deployment Type, User type, Industry Verticals, Geography.

Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market is expected to reach USD 56.90 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX%

Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market is segmented by Solution, Service, Deployment Type, User Type, Industry Verticals and Geography. On the basis solution market is divided into Conferencing, Unified Messaging, Voice Solution, Content and Collaboration. Based on the service market is segmented into Implementation and Integration, Training and Support, Consulting, Managed Services. According to deployment type market is classified into Cloud, On-Premises. Based on user type market is segmented into Enterprises, SMBs. On the basis of industry vertical market is classified into BFSI, Healthcare, and Public Sector, Telecom and IT, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Others. Geographically market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Mobile Unified communications and collaboration enables efficient communication services and effective functioning over the Mobile Network Operators like cellular network or internet providers or organizational wireless network system that improves a user’s productivity and their ability to stay connected.

Increasing demand of mobile internet and the usage of mobile phones as sophisticated devices with multifunctioning capabilities are fuelling the overall Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market.

IT & telecom Unified Communications and Collaboration Market is expected to have a major share of the overall market in the forecast period owing to high adoption and immense applications of the technology for process flows in the industry

Market on the basis of Geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

North America is expected to hold the maximum market share of the Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market by 2024 primarily because of the availability of robust telecom and cloud infrastructure in the region. The Asia Pacific Region also will hold a significant portion of the market share in the following years.

Key players operated in market are Cisco Systems Inc., Avaya Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Siemens Ag, Alcatel-Lucent, Unify GmbH & Co., KG, NEC Corporation, Genband, Ericsson, Mitel (Aastra), 8×8 Inc., AT&T, Inc., BT Group, Verizon, ALE, Research in Motion, Facebook, Tencent.

The scope of the Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market:

Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market, By Solution

• Conferencing

• Unified Messaging

• Voice Solution

• Content and Collaboration

Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market, By Service

• Implementation and Integration

• Training and Support

• Consulting

• Managed Services

Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market, By Deployment type

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market, By User type

• Enterprises

• SMBs

Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market, By Industry Verticals

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Public Sector

• Telecom and IT

• Retail

• Media and Entertainment

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration Market:

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Avaya Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Siemens Ag

• Alcatel-Lucent

• Unify GmbH & Co.

• KG

• NEC Corporation

• Genband

• Ericsson

• Mitel (Aastra)

• 8×8 Inc.

• AT&T, Inc.

• BT Group

• Verizon

• ALE

• Research in Motion.

• Facebook

• Tencent.

