Global Mobile Money Market : Analysis Report, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Mobile Money Market is expected to reach USD 255.65 Billion by 2026 from the value of USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Mobile Money Market, By Location of Payment

In order to transfer funds between banks or accounts, deposit or withdraw funds, or pay bills mobile phone is used and it is also referred as the broader realm of electronic commerce where the mobile device is used to purchase items whether physical or electronic.

The Segmentation of Global Mobile Money Market done by payment location, transaction mode, payment nature, purchase type, vertical and geography. In transaction modes, the Mobile apps sub-segment is expected to have the largest market share, because of its easy operability and customization facilities. In the nature of payments the Person to person segment, is expected to have largest market share in Global Mobile Money Market during the forecast period due to the payment services, provided by banks as they offer their customers with heightened convenience, immediate withdraws and deposits, and facilitate instant money transfers through any mobile device and Mobile Network Operator (MNO). By location, remote payments sub-segment estimated to share largest market in the given period. The reason being this type of payment usually makes use of premium SMS, browser, mobile, STK/USSD, web/WAP and mobile applications and can be processed over a subscriber’s mobile phone bill, prepaid payments and credit or debit card payments. These payments are convenient for consumers to conduct any type of mobile phone to ranging from a basic handset to smartphones. Airtime Transfer and top-ups segment, under types of purchases, is expected to have the largest market share in Global Mobile Money Market during the forecast period 2016–2021 because of the fact that airtime transfers are easy; users just have to select a top-up amount and airtime transfer is done and also it is safe to use and an instant way of payment. On the basis of geography Global Mobile Money Market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Increasing in the application of Mobile Money is trending the overall Global Mobile Money Market. Increased Use of Mobile Devices and Technological Advancements among users, The Era of Cash-Less Payments, Inventing New Business Avenues for Stakeholders, Developing Demographic Needs across Regions and Increase in Use of Mobile Money Services Across Businesses are the major factors in driving the Global Mobile Money Market. However common data security awareness, interoperability among devices and lack of awareness regarding the benefits related to mobile money services act as restraining factors for the Global Mobile Money Market. Asia-Pacific is expected to gain the largest market share as well as to grow with the highest, due to the extensive acceptance of mobile money services along with the escalating advancements by the users in regulations and technologies benefitting all the stakeholders present in the mobile money ecosystem in this region, along with the presence of the vast number of mobile subscribers.

Key Highlights:

•Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Mobile Money Market during the forecast period

•Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

•In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

•Global Mobile Money Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the location, transaction mode, nature of payment, type of purchase, vertical and region to assist in strategic business planning

•Global Mobile Money Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2016

• Estimated Year – 2018

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2017 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in this report is the collection of primary information, inputs from industry experts over the value chain and qualitative and quantitative evaluation from industry analysts. Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights into the Global Mobile Money Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques and other comparative analysis can also be used to calculate the exact size of the Global Mobile Money Market globally

Global Mobile Money Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/7166

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Mobile Money Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Mobile Money Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Mobile Money Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobile Money Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players in the Global Mobile Money Market Are:

• Vodafone Group Plc.

• Fortumo,

• Google Inc.

• Mastercard incorporated

• Mahindra comviva

• Paypal

• BhartiAirtel Limited

• Monitise Plc.

• Orange SA

• Ingenico Group

• Infobip Ltd.

• Centili

• Verifone Systems Inc.

• Google

• Apple Inc.

• Freecharge Payment Technologies Pvt. Ltd

• Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

• Tata Teleservices

• Samsung Electronics

• Gemalto

• American Express Banking Corp.

• WePay, Inc.

• Square inc.

Key Target Audience:

•Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)

• Banks

• Payment processing agents

• Payment gateway providers

• Payment platform providers

• Mobile subscribers

• Customers (banked and unbanked)

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Global Mobile Money Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Mobile Money Market based on payment location, transaction mode, payment nature, purchase type, vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Mobile Money Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Mobile Money Market, By Location of Payment

• Remote payments

• Proximity payments

Global Mobile Money Market, By Transaction Mode

• NFC/Smartcard

• Direct mobile billing

• Mobile web/WAP payments

• SMS

• STK/USSD

• Mobile apps

• IVRS

• Others (Wi-Fi, QR codes, and Bluetooth)

Global Mobile Money Market, By Nature of Payment

• Person to person

• Person to business

• Business to person

• Business to business

Global Mobile Money Market, By Type of Purchase

• Airtime transfer and top-ups

• Money transfers and payments

• Merchandise and coupons

• Travel and ticketing

• Digital products

Global Mobile Money Market, By Vertical

• BFSI

• Telecom and IT

• Media and entertainment

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Travel and hospitality

• Transportation and logistics

• Energy and utilities

• Others

Global Mobile Money Market, By Geography

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Mobile Money Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/7166

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business