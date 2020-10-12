Automotive Composites Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Fiber, Resin, Manufacturing Process, Application and Region.

Automotive Composites Market size is valued at US$ 18.87 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % in the forecasting period.



Increasing usage of lightweight materials with the implementation of cost-effective measures to reduce carbon emission is the key factors driving the automotive composites market size. This product offers superior strength to weight ratio and improves the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Shifting trends towards cost-effective alternatives, sturdy and lightweight components will positively influence the product penetration.

Advancement in production facilities focusing on decreasing the manufacturing time and capital cost are offering new opportunities to the industry players. Development of electric & hybrid vehicles offering long travel distance owing to reduced weight will further support the market growth. Stringent protocols to significantly reduce carbon emissions are positively influencing the implementation of lightweight materials in vehicles. Besides, increasing global vehicle production with the focus on improving the vehicle efficiency will fuel the market demand.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/12768

The automotive composites market is segmented into fiber, resin, manufacturing process, application, and geography. Based on fiber, the automotive composites market is segmented into Glass, Carbon, and Natural. Among this, glass fiber is expected to hold the major market share in the forecast period owing to a cost-effective solution compared to carbon fiber. Low manufacturing cost along with strong applications outlook in structural, exterior and powertrain will positively influence the industry demand. Based on resin, the automotive composites market is segmented as thermoset and thermoplastic. Based on manufacturing process, the automotive composites market is segmented as compression, injection, and resin transfer molding (RTM). Based on Application, the automotive composites market is segmented as the interior, exterior, and structural & powertrain.

Geographically, the automotive composites market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to be the largest market for automotive composites during the forecast period. Strong potential outlook in an interior, structural and exterior applications will fuel the industry demand as well. Besides, innovations in vehicle manufacturing with an implementation of lightweight component will further support the market growth. Europe is projected to be the fastest growing market for automotive composites with growth in Germany, Italy, France, and Russia being some of the main regions monitoring growth.

Key player across the automotive composites industry are ACP, Cytec Solvay Group, Hexcel Corporation, Johns Manville Corporation, Koninklijke Ten Cate, and Owens Corning Corp. Automotive composites industry participants are focusing on increasing the manufacturing capacity and implementation of automation in the resin processing. Additionally, the decrease in the overall price of the product will further support the automotive composites industry demand globally.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Composites Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Composites Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Composites Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Composites Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/12768

Automotive Composites Market Scope

Automotive Composites Market, By Fiber

• Glass

• Carbon

• Natural

Automotive Composites Market, By Resin

• Thermoset

• Thermoplastic

Automotive Composites Market, By Manufacturing Process

• Compression

• Injection

• Resin Transfer Moulding (RTM)

Automotive Composites Market, By Application

• Interior

• Exterior

• Structural & Powertrain

Automotive Composites Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Automotive Composites Market :

• ACP

• Cytec Solvay Group

• Hexcel Corporation

• Johns Manville Corporation

• Koninklijke Ten Cate

• Owens Corning Corp.

• Protech

• SGL Group

• Teijin Limited

• Toho Tenax America

• Toray Industries

• Zoltek Carbon Fiber

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Composites Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Composites Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Composites Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Composites Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Composites Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Composites Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Composites Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Composites by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Composites Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Composites Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Composites Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Composites Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/automotive-composites-market/12768/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com