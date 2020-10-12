Automotive Power Electronics Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), by Electrical Vehicle Type (BEV and PHEC and HEV), by Component (Sensors, Microcontrollers Unit, and Power ICs), by Application Type, and By Geography

Automotive Power Electronics Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 4.71 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Automotive Power Electronics Market is segmented by vehicle type, electrical vehicle type, component, application type, and geography. Safety and Security sub-segment is expected to gain the largest market share in the forecast period. Increasing awareness about safety features and increased mandatory installation of features such as anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and airbags is expected to fuel the safety and security sub-segment growth. Vehicle type segment is estimated to experience the significant growth of passenger cars sub-segment. This growth is attributed to higher adoption growth of high-end electronics and advanced systems in passenger cars and larger volume of passenger vehicles. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient battery-powered devices is trending the overall Automotive Power Electronics Market. However, its complex design and integration process for advanced applications will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Upcoming legislation for safety technologies in developing countries will fuel the Automotive Power Electronics Market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Automotive Power Electronics Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the vehicle type, electrical vehicle type, component, application type, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Automotive Power Electronics Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as Canada Automobile Association (CAA), Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Automotive Power Electronics Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Automotive Power Electronics Market globally

Key Players in the Automotive Power Electronics Market Are:

• On Semiconductor

• Robert Bosch

• Toshiba

• Continental

• Renesas Electronics

• Vishay Intertechnology

• NXP Semiconductors

• Rohm Semiconductor

• Infineon Technologies

• Texas Instruments

• Fuji Electric Co.

• STMicroelectronics

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Automotive Power Electronics manufacturers

• Automobile manufacturers

• Automotive power electronics component suppliers

• Raw material suppliers of Automotive power electronics system

• Automotive Power Electronics Market Investors

• Traders and distributors of Automotive Power Electronics market

• Electric vehicle manufacturers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and component manufacturing associations

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Automotive Power Electronics Market:

Research report categorizes the Automotive Power Electronics Market based on vehicle type, electrical vehicle type, component, application type, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Automotive Power Electronics Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Component

• Sensors

• Microcontrollers Unit

• Power ICs

Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Application Type

• Infotainment and Telematics

• Body Electronics

• Safety and Security

• Power Control and Chassis Control

Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Electrical Vehicle Type

• BEV

• PHEC

• HEV

Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

