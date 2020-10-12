Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Operating System, by Software, by Type of App, Organization Size, By Industry Vertical, and by Geography

Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market is expected to reach 150.16 Bn by 2026 from XX Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Global mobile enterprise application market is segmented by the operating system, by software, by type of app, by organization size, by industry vertical and geography. In terms of operating system, the mobile enterprise application market is classified into iOS, android, windows, and others. Based on software, the mobile enterprise application market is categorized into accounting and finance, enterprise resource planning, communication and collaboration, mCommerce, supply chain management, human capital management, M learning, business analytics, productivity tools, customer relationship management, and others. On the basis of type of app, the mobile enterprise application market is segregated into native, hybrid, and web. In terms of organization size, the mobile enterprise application market is classified into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. Based on industry vertical, the mobile enterprise application market is categorized into BFSI, government, retail, media and entertainment, transport and logistics, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, manufacturing and automotive, and others.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The increasing trend of bring your own device and mobility amongst the enterprises are driving the growth of the market. An important element in any mobility adoption process is the platform that host the mobile application. Enterprise need to select a platform which provides an optimum mix of features and security. However, mobile enterprise application development platforms are in-house software, and therefore requires in-house expertise for development, maintenance, and troubleshooting. This means higher cost in training and personnel, and recruiting mobile enterprise application development platform experts. Moreover, expenses towards licensing, maintaining mobile enterprise application development platforms are significant thus, restraining its adoption across enterprises with limited financial resources.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software is sub-segment and is expected to gain the largest market share in the forecast period. Use of ERP market has increased with the increment in anytime access to information, improve workforce productivity, improvement communication & collaboration and others.

Based on type of app, the market is estimated to experience the significant growth of hybrid apps. It is mostly used to obtain the development cost of developers which will effectively reduce and support cross-platform. The sub-segment Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs) is contributing largest share in the market because it provides fastest information response and improves all over business efficiency in organization sector.

The vertical segment has expected to hold the largest market in Banking Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI). As BFSI is largely using in improving employees’ productivity and connectivity with clients in a financial organization. This all growth is attributed to increased efficiency.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the mobile enterprise application market during the forecast period. This is because of large scale acceptance of mobile enterprise application solutions and services by enterprises. There are several factors driving the impressive growth in the Asia Pacific region, such as rapid economic developments, globalization & foreign direct investments, rising penetration of smartphones, and internet adoptions in workforce.

Scope of the Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Operating System

• iOS

• Android

• Windows

• Others

Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Software

• Accounting and Finance

• Enterprise Resource Planning

• Communication and Collaboration

• mCommerce

• Supply Chain Management

• Human Capital Management

• M Learning

• Business Analytics

• Productivity Tools

• Customer Relationship Management

• Others

Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Type of App

• Native

• Hybrid

• Web

Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Organization size

• Small and Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• Government

• Retail

• Media and Entertainment

• Transport and Logistics

• Education

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing and Automotive

• Others

Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market

• AT&T, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Salesforce.Com, Inc.

• Infosys Limited

• Blackberry Limited

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• SAP SE

• Oracle Corporation

• Capgemini

• Accenture

• HCL Technologies Limited

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limit

• Microsoft Corporation

• Mobile Iron

