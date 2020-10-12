Global Medical Education Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Training, Education, Organisation, Delivery Method and Region.

Global Medical Education Market was valued US$ 31.2 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 46.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0 % during a forecast period.

Global Medical Education Market: Overview

There is the persistent need to deliver a system that not only enhances the knowledge of medical professionals but trains them with the ability to stay updated with the recent changes in the medical world. Customers demand that the education system is associated with their individual capabilities. A human-to-machine communication certainly gives them a chance to choose the classification of the information and leap of the study program. This has encouraged producers to come up with solutions that are not only cost-effective but offer features such as customization of leap which drive the market share of medical education during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Medical Education Market: Drivers and Restraints

Globalization has an extraordinary consequence on medical education across the world. The global medical education market is projected to expand at a CAGR (XX %) in 2027. some of trends have been witnessed in the medical education market. Rise in privatization of medical schools, increase in the number of medical schools, surge in the number of students looking for medical education, and migration of medical students are all contributing to the growth of the global medical education market during forecast period. New co-operative models in medical schools across the glob have added fuel in the medical education market. Developing countries are capitalizing in healthcare organisation in order to increase the quality of services and expand the access of services, which is expected to fuel the global medical education market.

Government has increased the investment in advanced technologies which hamper to rise the growth of medical education market during forecast period.

Global Medical Education Market: Segment Analysis

Online continuing medical education is increasing significantly during forecast period. Factors such as rise in penetration of Internet and experience to current technologies across the world are the major drivers of the medical education market. The Internet is the key source of videos, audios, and eBooks. Continuing medical education (CME) offers provision for continuous learning and development, which help for medical specialists, particularly physicians and nurses which leads to increase in growth of demand for medical education market.

Global Medical Education Market: Regional Analysis

In geographical area, North America leads to a major share of the global medical education market in terms of revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to hold its place during the forecast period. The attendance of top medical schools, high fee structure, and growing presence of international students have all led to a large market share for the region in the global medical education market during forecast period. Europe is projected to be the second-largest medical education market in share and revenue during the forecast period. Industrialized healthcare infrastructure and introducing new medical schools are driving the medical education market in Europe.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Medical Education market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Medical Education market.

Scope of Global Medical Education Market

Global Medical Education Market, by Training

• Cardiothoracic Training

• Neurology Training

• Orthopedic Training

• Oral and Maxillofacial Training

• Pediatric Training

• Radiology Training

• Laboratory Training

• Other

Global Medical Education Market, by Education

• On-campus Training

• Distance Training

• Online Training

Global Medical Education Market, by Organisation

• School of Medicine

• Government/Military Organization

• Hospital

• Insurance & Co

• Non-profit Organization

• Publishing or Education Company

• Others

Global Medical Education Market, by Delivery method

• Internet Enduring Materials

• Courses

• Regularly Scheduled Series and Other Enduring Materials

Global Medical Education Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Medical Education Market

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (Zimmer Institute)

• TACT Academy for Clinical Training

• Olympus Corporation

• Medical Training College

• Gundersen Health System

• GE Healthcare

• Apollo Hospitals

