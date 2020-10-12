Plant-based Yogurt Market with Impact Analysis, Development and Trends Forecasts Report 2020-2027

Plant-based yogurt market is expected to reach USD 3117.4 Million by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 20.0% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The growing prevalence of lactose intolerance among people in emerging economies will act as a factor for the plant-based yogurt market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Plant-based Yogurt market report presents the best market and business solutions to FMCG industry in this rapidly revolutionizing market place to thrive in the market. By taking into account strategic profiling of key players in the FMCG industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions, the report helps businesses improve their strategies to sell goods and services. The large scale Plant-based Yogurt report also identifies and analyses the up-and-coming trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the FMCG industry.

The major players covered in the plant-based yogurt report are Danone S.A., Chobani, LLC., Hain Celestial, General Mills Inc., Valio Ltd, Granarolo S.p.A., Trader Joe’s, Dahlicious, Triballat Noyal, The Icelandic Milk and Skyr Corporation, Oatly, Kite Hill., Stonyfield Farm, Inc., NANCY’S., Valsoia S.p.A., DAIYA FOODS INC., Follow Your Heart, Califia Farms, The Coconut Collaborative Ltd, Yofix Probiotics Ltd., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The Plant-based Yogurt Market report covers:

Global Plant-based Yogurt market sizes from 2015 to 2026, along with CAGR for 2018-2026

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2026, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2026

Global Plant-based Yogurt market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Plant-based Yogurt market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Market Insights:

“Growing level of industrialization across developing countries worldwide will upgrade the market growth during the forecast period”

The Global Plant-based Yogurt Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2026 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2026 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Type (2017–2026; US$ Bn) By Application (2017–2026; US$ Bn) By End-user (2017–2026; US$ Bn) By Geography (2017–2026; US$ Bn)

