Global Managed Mobility Services Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019- 2026) – by Function, Organization Size , Industry Verticals and Geography

Global Managed Mobility Services Market is expected to reach USD 29.35 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Mobility Managed Services includes the IT and process management services required for a company to acquire, provision and support the field force. These services are specially designed to support devices for corporations that are liable and provide a level of control to companies that support them by accessing corporate resources and information. To cater the need to manage the increasingly complex issues surrounding mobility, many companies are finding that it makes more sense from a staff resource, tools, cost, and expertise basis to outsource mobility management to a provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS).The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Managed Mobility Services Market is segmented by Function, Organization Size, Industry Verticals, and Geography.

Function segment is sub-segmented as Device Management, Application Management, Security Management, and Maintenance and Support. The device management sub-segment of the function segment is forecasted to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. More than half of the total Managed Mobility Services market revenue is contributed by device management and the same trend is expected during the entire forecast period. On the basis of organizational size, the market is bifurcated as Small and Medium Businesses and Large Enterprises. Various Verticals are included such as Healthcare, Public Sector, Telecom and IT, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Education, Transportation and Logistics and Others. The market on the basis of Geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the maximum market share of the Global Managed Mobility Services Market by 2024 primarily because of the availability of robust telecom and cloud infrastructure in the region.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2017

• Estimated year – 2018

• Forecast period – 2018 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period.

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain.

• Global Managed Mobility Services Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to Function, Organization Size, Industry Verticals and Geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Managed Mobility Services Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by analyzing the data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with region specified information to derive a global market value for Global Managed Mobility Services Market

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Managed Mobility Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Managed Mobility Services Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Managed Mobility Services Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Managed Mobility Services Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players in the Global Managed Mobility Services Market are:

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco

• Alcatel- lucent

• Dell

• AT&T, Inc.

• Fujitsu

• Wipro

• Orange Business Services

• Telefonica

• Deutsche Telekom AG

• Hewlett Packard

• Vodafone

• Accenture

• Erricson

• Microsoft

Key Target Audience:

• Technology Providers

• Application Developers

• Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

• Telecom Network Operators (TNOs)

• Commercial Organizations and Firms

• Managed Mobility Service Providers

• Managed Mobility Services Platform Providers

• Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

• Device Manufacturers

• Open-Source Platform Providers

• System Integrators

• External Service Providers (ESPs)

• Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Providers

The scope of the Global Managed Mobility Services Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Managed Mobility Services Market based on Functions, Organization Size, Industry Verticals and Geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Managed Mobility Services Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Managed Mobility Services Market Analysis, By Function

• Device Management

o Device and System Management

o Sourcing and Logistics Management

o Mobile Service Management

• Application Management

o Application and Collaboration Management

o Program and Financial Management

• Security Management

o Security Management

o Content Management

• Support and Maintenance

Global Managed Mobility Services Market Analysis, By Organization Size

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Managed Mobility Services Market, By Vertical

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Logistics and Transportation

• Retail

• Financial Services

• Telecom and IT

• Media and Entertainment

• Travel and Hospitality

• Public Sector

• Education

• Others

Global Managed Mobility Services Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

