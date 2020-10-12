Global Live Streaming Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Platform Type, Service, Deployment Type, Application, and Geography.

Global Live Streaming Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1X6 Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Drivers of Live Streaming Industry

According to expected values and analysis, 80% to 85% of consumers prefer to watch live videos from a trademark than read a blog, 63% of people aged 14-40 watch live streaming content regularly, 47% of live streaming video viewers worldwide are watching more live videos compared to a year ago. More than 4 in 10 Facebook videos are live and are watched 3 times longer than pre-recorded videos. XX% of audiences who watched a live stream purchased a ticket to a similar event the next time it occurred. 2020, live streaming is expected to account for XX % of all internet traffic and estimated to reach US$1X6 billions by 2027.

Breaking news make up X6% of the most-watched live content and the same share of Americans prefer to get local news online as the TV. Interested in streaming sports would pay more for online streaming than for traditional TV channels. 80% of women describe themselves as sports fans and are willing to pay up to 50% more for over-the-top content. 65% of millennials and younger people are consuming sports content on a mobile device every second.

87% of audiences would prefer to watch online vs. on TV if it means more behind-the-scenes content. XX% of live video audiences would pay for live, exclusive, or on-demand video from a favourite team, speaker, or performer. 60% of viewers will do an online search, education and gain experience, while watching a live stream. 43% of viewers say compelling content is the primary motivator for live online viewing.

Twitch.tv is one of the biggest live streaming sites present, it enjoys more than 15 million unique daily visitors, each spending an average of 95 minutes watching live gaming. In 2018 viewers have watched more than 184 Bn minutes of content. Such a huge and engaged audience is hard to turn down, as 82% of Twitch users say sponsorships are good for the gaming industry. We have seen how live streaming influences the online world, 35% of marketers use live video. The data is for 2019 and it marks a significant rise from the previous 2018 when it was XX%.

The same study shows 63% of marketers plan to increase their use of live videos in future campaigns. Ad views on live video streaming grew 62% YoY Q3 2019. Facebook Watch attracted 500 million monthly viewers in 2018. In December 2018, Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” had 4.3 million followers on its Facebook page, with its most popular episode drawing 29.8 million views. Facebook has signed an exclusive deal to show every La Liga game for the next three seasons to over 348 million of its users in Asia. Watching eSports is an industry soon to be worth $1 billion. Viewers spend 8 time longer watching live videos than on-demand. World Cup 2018 peaked at 7.9 million concurrent plays, becoming one of the most popular live streams of the year.

Geographical Analysis:

Every second Streaming live content is on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, etc. 4 out of 10 subscribers prefer live streaming on YouTube, which has 1.9 billion users world wild. There are various other platforms like pornographic live streaming has reach 16.30 Bn in Chinese market. Furthermore, rich people in Asia Pacific are trying to change live streaming by showing their lifestyle, creating their own platform for social media and subscription. 76% of live streaming of video games are from America and Europe which have 700 million stream every month by given a revenue of XX Mn per month to companies like Twitch. To create a platform for interesting events, shows, gaming and subscription model are going to drive Global live streaming market.

A potential of global live streaming market is estimated to reach 1X6 Bn by 2027, thanks to never ending platform of social media, entertainment and very category, which it can be moulded. Every sector in social media are live streaming their podcasts videos on a very big platform, which invites successful person around the globe to interview and create a live history. Sector like education, government, healthcare, pornography, entertainment, gaming and others are blooming the global live market industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold XX% of the total global market in live streaming industry, China, Japan, India, Singapore and others have large contribution to this annual to annual growth has been estimated on the basis of today’s investments, revenue, subscription model and key players in very domain of live streaming industry. North America holds the biggest market share of all, thanks to the key players in this region with the most attraction of new technological advancement and percentage of subscribers they have to reach this conclusion.

Simultaneously, every region is considered around the world and all the region have lucrative growth.The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Live Streaming Market including all the stakeholders of the industry.

The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Live Streaming Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Live Streaming Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Live Streaming Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of Global Live Streaming Market:

Live Streaming Market by Platform Type:

• Laptops & Desktops

• Smartphones & Tablets

• Smart TV

• Gaming Consoles

Live Streaming Market by Service:

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Live Streaming Market by Deployment Type:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Live Streaming Market by Application:

• Media

• Telecommunication

• BFSI

• Education

• Healthcare

• Government

• Others

Live Streaming Market by Geography:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Hulu

• Netflix

• Sling TV

• HBO Now

• Amazon Prime Video

• YouTube TV

• Philo TV

• PlayStation Vue

• Pluto TV

• FuboTV

• LiveStream

• UStream

• Dacast

• StreamShark

• Facebook Live

• Periscope

• Funny or Die

• Twitch

• Dailymotion Games

• Tencent

• Instagib

• Azubu

