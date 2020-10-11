Growth of Innovations in Cloud ERP Market by Major Players: Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, IFS and Others.

The Global Cloud ERP Market size is expected to grow from USD 45.3 Billion in 2020 to USD 101.1 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Cloud ERP Market:

Oracle (US)

Microsoft (US)

SAP (Germany)

IFS (Sweden)

Infor (US)

Sage Software (UK)

Workday (US)

Plex System (US)

Ramco System (India)

Epicor (US)

Acumatica (US)

Deltek (US)

Unit 4 (Europe)

SYSPRO (South Africa)

QAD Inc (US)

IQMS (US)

MIE Track Pro (US)

Genius Solutions (Canada)

OpenPro (US)

Global Shop Solutions (US)

Finance and accounting are some of the most crucial business processes in any organization. Enterprises take great care while handling the data related to financials. Cloud ERP for finance and accounting is designed to be comprehensive, integrated, and highly scalable for global companies in a wide variety of industries.

Manufacturing Cloud ERP software integrates manufacturing, inventory management, and accounting to help businesses ensure raw materials are available for production, manage the manufacturing process, maintain revisions, and track financials. Integrated ERP for manufacturing helps streamline business processes, generate accurate pricing, and calculate total manufacturing costs.

