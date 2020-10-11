4.0% Growth Rate for “Mushroom Cultivation Market” by 2025 – Dominated by Monaghan Mushrooms, Walsh Mushrooms Group, Mycelia, South Mill Mushrooms Sales and Others.

The Mushroom Cultivation Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Mushroom Cultivation Market with Forecasts 2025.

The Mushroom Cultivation Market is estimated to account for a value of USD 16.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 20.4 Billion by 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Mushroom Cultivation Market:

Monaghan Mushrooms (Ireland)

Walsh Mushrooms Group (Ireland)

Mycelia (Belgium)

South Mill Mushrooms Sales (US)

Smithy Mushrooms Ltd.(UK)

Rheinische PilzZentrale GmbH (Germany)

Italspwan(Italy)

Mushroom SAS (Italy)

Hirano Mushroom LLC (Kosovo)

Fujishukin Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Societa Agricola Porretta(Italy)

Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc. (US)

Fresh Mushroom Europe (Belgium)

Commercial Mushroom Producers (Ireland)

Lambert Spawn (US)

H.U JulitaKucewicz (Poland)

Polar Shiitake Oy (Finland)

Heereco BV (Netherlands)

Bluff City Fungi (US)

Mycoterra Farm (US)

The button mushroom segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.The button mushroom is a widely consumed mushroom type across the world and can potentially offer many health benefits. The mushroom type is commercially grown in almost all the major mushroom producing countries such as China, Japan, the US, the UK, Germany, and Poland.

According to the China Business Research Institute, the country was the largest edible mushroom producer at a global level and reached an estimated annual yield of 38.42 million tonnes in 2017. This accounted for about 75% of the total global output.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Regional Segmentation

1.5 Periodization Considered

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 Units Considered

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Inclusions & Exclusions

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

…..more