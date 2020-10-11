Key Insights of “Phenolic Panel Market” to 2025 – Dominated by North America and Europe Region

The Phenolic Panel Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Phenolic Panel Market with Forecasts 2025.

The Global Phenolic Panel Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 Billion in 2020 to USD 2.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Phenolic Panel Market:

Keneringspan Group (Ireland)

Wilsonart LLC (US)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Broadview Holding B.V. (Netherlands)

Fiberesin Industries Inc. (US)

Fundermax GmbH (Austria)

Werzalit of America, Inc. (US)

General Partitions Mfg. Corp. (US)

ASI Group (US)

Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc. (US)

The construction end-use industry dominated the global phenolic panel market. Increased adoption of phenolic panels across elevator walls, room partitions, decorative interior & exterior, escalator claddings, wainscoting, and balcony cladding, among others, is fueling the growth of phenolic panels in the construction industry.

Interior is the major application of phenolic panel where these panels are used for various purposes ranging from restroom partitions to interior cladding. Phenolic panels are used for interior applications in multiple industries, including construction, marine, and transportation.

