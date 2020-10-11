Top Trends in “Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market to 2023” – Regional Analysis and Company Profiles

The Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market with Forecasts 2023.

The Optical Emission Spectroscopy (OES) Market is estimated to grow from USD 582.2 Million in 2018 to USD 792.4 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2018 to 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Ametek (US)

Bruker (US)

Hitachi High Technologies Corporation (Japan)

Shimadzu (Japan)

Horiba (Japan)

PerkinElmer (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Skyray Instrument (US)

Analytik Jena (Germany)

SGS (Switzerland)

Bureau Veritas (Japan)

Intertek (UK)

TUV SÜD (Germany)

Element Materials Technology (UK)

OES equipment is expected to hold the largest share of the global optical emission spectroscopy market in 2018. Growing use of portable OES analyzers in metal producing and processing industries, such as metals and heavy machinery, automotive, aerospace & defense, and scrap and recycling industries; and rising use of ICP-OES across food & beverages, chemicals, pharmaceutical, and environmental industries are likely to increase the adoption of OES instruments.

Arc/spark OES equipment is expected to hold the largest share of the OES equipment market in 2018. However, the market for the inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES) equipment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. ICP-OES offers multielemental determination capabilities by using sequential or simultaneous optical systems (using PMTs or CCDs as detection units).

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the global optical emission spectroscopy (OES) market in 2018. Continuous advancements in APAC, in terms of economic growth, infrastructural developments, and the automotive industry, are likely to boost the requirement of OES equipment in this region. APAC is a major market for various sectors such as consumer electronics, automobiles, and defense.

Competitive Landscape of Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market:

1 Introduction

2 Key Players of Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market

3 Competitive Situations & Trends

3.1 Product Launches & Developments

3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Expansions

3.4 Agreements, Partnerships, & Collaborations

4 List of Other Optical Emission Spectroscopy Equipment Providers