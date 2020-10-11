PCOS: An Overview, Symptoms, Risk Factors and Treatment For PCOS

Introduction: PCOS

PCOS is one of the most common causes of female infertility, affecting 6% to 12% (as many as 5 million) of US women of reproductive age. But it’s a lot more than that. This lifelong health condition continues far beyond the child-bearing years.

Women with PCOS are often insulin resistant; their bodies can make insulin but can’t use it effectively, increasing their risk for type 2 diabetes. They also have higher levels of androgens (male hormones that females also have), which can stop eggs from being released (ovulation) and cause irregular periods, acne, thinning scalp hair, and excess hair growth on the face and body. Learn more about the causes of PCOS

Symptoms of PCOS:

Obesity

Acne

Sleep apnoea.

Scalp hair loss

Anxiety and depression

Excessive facial or body hair growth (or both)

Amenorrhoea (no periods) – some women with PCOS do not menstruate, in some cases for many years

Irregular menstrual cycles – periods may be less or more frequent due to less frequent ovulation (release of an egg)

Reduced fertility (difficulty in becoming pregnant)

Risk Factors For PCOS:

One of the main risk factors for PCOS is if it runs in the family. Your chances of contracting PCOS are higher if other women in your family already have PCOS, and/or irregular menstrual cycles. PCOS can be passed down from either your paternal or maternal side.

If diabetes runs in the genes, you may be more prone to contracting PCOS. This is because there is a strong relationship between PCOS and diabetes.

Prolonged use of medication for seizures such as Depakote also can increase your risk of PCOS.

PCOS Ayurvedic Treatment:

PCOS Ayurvedic treatment made with the goodness of pure and enriched herbs such as Sodii Biboras, Aloe Vera, and Citrus Aurantifolia, Yerovac® is an herbal supplement that was designed in such a way that it rejuvenates and strengthens the female reproductive system. Many reasons give rise to a problem within the female reproductive system. Grocare has designed the formula of the herbal supplement Yerovac® in such a way that it reduces the toxins and possible bacteria that can be causing the issues. Besides, this product contains Aloe Vera, which enhances the female reproductive system as well as helps stabilize hormones that can play a massive part in polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

