Hiatus or hiatal hernia is a painful condition that is a result of the upper part of the stomach invading the chest cavity through the diaphragm. Hiatus is the space between your stomach and diaphragm and is necessary to allow expansion and contraction of the latter during breathing. A hiatus hernia may be difficult to detect among patients aged below 60 years. hiatus hernia causes sharp pain that may last for hours.

Fixed and sliding hiatus hernia:

hiatus hernia is classified according to stomach movement inside the hiatus. A fixed or a Para-esophageal hernia takes place when the upper stomach gets lodged inside the hiatus. Apart from causing tremendous pain, fixed hernia cuts off blood supply to the stomach, leading to the accumulation of waste products and the death of trapped stomach tissue.

Sliding hernia occurs when the upper portion of the stomach and diaphragm move through the hiatus.

Symptoms of hiatus hernia:

Feeling unusually full after consuming a meal.

Vomiting blood in severe fixed hiatus hernia

Passing blood-stained stool associated with severe fixed hiatus hernia

Sharp pain experienced in the chest and diaphragm

Unusual belching

Causes of a hiatus hernia:

Having an abnormally large hiatus due to a birth deformity.

Severe abdominal muscle weakness

An unhealthy lifestyle which negatively affects the body’s pH

Muscle strain attributable to frequently using excess pressure when coughing, vomiting or experiencing bowel movement.

Sustained accidents around the abdomen which have lasting effects

Natural Ways To Heal Hiatus Hernia:

1. Avoid unhealthy living:

Frequently indulging in foods rich in acidities such as Apple Cider Vinegar, cinnamon, lemons, and slippery elms contribute to stomach inflammation leading to swelling. Excess alcohol intake has a similar effect since ethanol is an alkaline. When ingested, ethanol will neutralize Hydrochloric acid present in the stomach. A drop in pH triggers causes the brain to compel the stomach lining to produce additional acid to restore normal pH.

2. Set adequate intervals between your meals:

Individuals who eat heavy dinners then wake up to large breakfasts are at risk of suffering hiatus hernia. Proper digestion requires 6-8 hours. Eating at the wrong time leads to bulking up that causes the stomach to produce additional acid hence altering internal pH and causes swelling.

3. Avoid consuming coffee:

Coffee contains properties that alter your stomach’s acidity level. During the onset of abdominal and chest pain, it is wise to avoid coffee because it will only worsen the pain.

4. Avoid antacids:

Though antacids will bring relief through neutralizing excess acidity in the body, the long-term effects far outweigh short-term pain relief. Heavily relying on magnesium-based antacids causes constipation. Victims in this situation are forced to strain abdominal muscles to necessitate bowel movement hence straining their already trapped stomachs.

5. Take Grocare’s Xembran®, Hernica®, and Acidim®:

Grocare is an Indian based healthcare company providing effective alternatives to medical conditions requiring surgery. Xembran® effectively eliminates the notorious H.Pylori bacteria responsible for the hernia and other stomach-related illnesses such as ulcers. Hernica® strengthens the stomach lining and abdominal walls to minimize inflammation effects attributable to H.Pylori bacteria. Acidim® restores the stomach’s pH hence curbing any possibilities of future recurrence on hiatus hernia.

Conclusion:

The 5 steps highlighted above will only work if you follow them without fail. hiatus hernia cure and safety from future recurrence can be achieved after 6 months of strictly adhering to healthy diets and Grocare’s hiatus hernia medication.