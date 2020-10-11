Latest Underfloor Heating Market Report by Top Key Players, Growth Opportunities, Incremental Revenue , Trends, Outlook and Forecasts to 2025

Global Underfloor Heating Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Global Underfloor Heating Market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 6.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Underfloor Heating Market:

Uponor (Finland)

Honeywell (US)

nVent Electric (UK)

Warmup (UK)

Rehau (Switzerland)

Emerson (US)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Danfoss (Denmark)

Pentair (US)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Myson (UK)

Thermosoft International (US)

Flexel International (UK)

Nexans (France)

Amuheat (Australia)

ESI Heating and Cooling (US)

Janes Radiant (US)

Incognito (UK)

Between offerings, the market for the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment mainly covers services, namely, installation and repair and maintenance. Installation services are mainly increasingly being adopted for hydronic underfloor heating systems.

Electronic systems are less costly and are easier to retrofit, with many systems available that do not require an insulating screed. Electronic systems can also easily be fitted into a single room, particularly where wireless controllers, which do not require digging wall channels, are used.

