Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size, Share, Up-coming Trends, Analysis, Manufactures, Regions, Leading Players, Outlook –Future and Forecast 2025

Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 3.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 26.4%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Millimeter Wave Technology Market:

Axxcss Wireless Solutions (US)

Keysight Technologies (US)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Eravant (US)

Siklu Communication (Israel)

Aviat Networks (US)

Farran Technologies (Ireland)

L3HARRIS (US)

Smiths Group (UK)

Millimeter Wave Products (US)

The antennas & transceivers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of the millimeter wave technology market, by component. One of the important factors for the dominance of these components is the wide adoption in telecom and consumer electronics applications.

The telecommunication equipment is expected to dominate the millimeter wave market by product. The high growth of the telecommunication equipment is due to the higher use of millimeter wave components for 5G backhaul.

