Latest Grow Lights Market History, Overview and Future Developments by 2025 Analysis and Forecast

Global Grow Lights Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The Grow Lights Market is projected to reach USD 2.5 Billion in 2025 from USD 1.0 Billion in 2020, at CAGR of 19.9%.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=504678

Major Vendors Profiled in the Grow Lights Market:

Signify Holding (Netherlands)

General Electric Company (US)

Osram GmbH (Germany)

Gavita International B. V. (Netherlands)

Helliospectra AB (Sweden)

Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Illumitex (US)

Hortilux Schreder (Netherlands)

California Lightworks (US)

Zuzi Technology (China)

AeroFarms (US)

Emium LLC (US)

InduLux Technologies (Canada)

Valoya (Finland)

Kessil (US)

Thrive Agritech (US)

VividGro (US)

Bowery Farming Inc. (US)

Metropolis Farms (US)

Crop One Holdings (US)

The demand for fresh horticultural produce is increasing with the growing population. This is expected to encourage growers to set up new greenhouses and expand their existing production facilities to cultivate higher yield each year. The emergence of vertical farms, particularly in urban settings, is also contributing to the overall increase in horticultural output.

Access full report @https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=504678

The commercial greenhouse accounted for the largest share of nearly 47% of the grow lights market, by application, in 2019. Commercial greenhouses have witnessed increased automation in the last decade, and the concept of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) is being implemented in greenhouses to maintain optimum growing conditions and obtain a higher yield.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition And Scope

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

…..more