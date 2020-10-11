North America Thin Film Printed Battery Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

North America Thin Film Printed Battery Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



North America Thin Film Printed Battery Market

The thin film lithium-ion battery is a special form of solid-state battery. The development of thin batteries are motivated by the outlook of combining the advantages related to solid-state batteries along with the thin-film manufacturing processes. Thin-film construction have resulted in enhancements in specific energy, energy density, as well as power density on top of the usual advantages coming from a solid electrolyte. Here the flexible cells are maintained as only a few microns thick. These processes further reduces manufacturing costs from mountable roll-to-roll dispensation and even allow usage of comparatively cheaper materials.

North America Thin Film Printed Battery Market is segmented on the basis of technology, measuring chargeability, voltage rating, end-user, and geography. Based on technology the North America Thin Film Printed Battery Market is divided into printed battery, thin-film lithium batteries, thin flexible super capacitors, solid-state batteries, laminar fuel cells stretchable, micro-batteries, lithium-polymer batteries, advanced lithium-ion battery, cable-shaped, transparent, and foldable.

Considering the measuring chargeability segment, the market is bifurcated into rechargeable and single use. The voltage rating segment is separated into below 1.5 v, between 1.5 v and 3 v, and above 3 V. Wearable and electronic textiles, internet of things, wireless sensors and connected devices, medical and cosmetic, interactive media, toys, games, portable electronics, RFID, smart card, smart packaging, cards, and others the various end-users that are considered under the scope of North America thin film and printed battery market.

The internal structure of thin film batteries usually resembles the structure of normal rechargeable batteries but are much smaller, only the ion migration mechanisms are fundamentally the same. Thin film batteries offer certain advantages over traditional rechargeable solid-state batteries. The first, remains its smaller in size that can be used for creating smaller electronic devices. Along with this, the thin film batteries delivers a greater performance, has a higher average output voltage. In addition to this, factors such as lighter weight, higher flexibility, and greater energy density. The lesser chances of electrolyte leakage because of tighter packing along with longer life cycles than normal solid-state batteries make it a preferred choice across all industries.

Companies in North America, especially US are tapping in on the market potential of the thin film and printed battery that are easy to use and can be combined across numerous application areas. A California based startup is developing bendable rechargeable batteries that can be printed economically on frequently used industrial screen printers. Another example would be the Imprint Energy, of Alameda, California, that has also been testing its ultrathin zinc-polymer batteries to be used in the wrist-worn or wearable devices. The company hopes to sell them across manufacturers of smart labels, environmental sensors wearable electronics, and medical devices.

North America Thin Film Printed Battery Market for thin film and printed battery globally with U.S. and Canada forming the two major regions profiled under the scope of this report. The industrial applications of these batteries have unique power needs, thus the correct battery choice is extremely important. While most of the consumer products demand high energy density for obtaining slim and elegant designs, some of the industry players also focuses on durability and reliability. The flexibility and freedom available with the application of thin film and battery makes it a preferred choice across industries in North America.

Key Highlights:

• North America Thin Film Printed Battery Market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America Thin Film Printed Battery Market.

• North America Thin Film Printed Battery Market segmentation on the basis of technology, chargeability, voltage rating, end user and geography, and geography

• North America Thin Film Printed Battery Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• Thin Film and Printed Battery market analysis and forecast for major countries have been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Thin Film and Printed Battery market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Key players of the North America Thin Film Printed Battery Market:

• Enfucell OY Ltd.

• Imprint Energy

• Stmicroelectronics N.V.

• Jenax Inc.

• Blue Spark Technologies Inc.

• Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Brightvolt Inc.

• Excellatron Solid State, LLC

• Protoflex Corporation

• NEC Energy Solutions Inc.

• Ultralife Corporation

• Cymbet Corporation

• Flexel LLC

• Evolute Solutions Pvt Ltd

• Southern batteries Pvt Ltd

• Okaya power Ltd

• HBL Power System Ltd

• Amara raja Batteries Ltd.

• Base Coporation Ltd.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and consulting firms as well as venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Suppliers for chemical and electronics industry

• Raw chemical suppliers such as lithium, zinc, and manganese

• Producers and suppliers of zinc, polymer, and copper

• Equipment suppliers for processes such as chemical vapour deposition, sputtering, and printing

• Manufacturers of consumer electronics

• Battery manufacturers

• Players in battery recycling, such as rechargeable battery recycling corporation (RBRC), for disposal and recycling

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the North America Thin Film Printed Battery Market:

The research report segments North America Thin Film Printed Battery Market based on technology, chargeability, voltage rating, end user and geography.

North America Thin Film Printed Battery Market, By Technology:

• Printed Battery

• Thin-Film Lithium Batteries

• Thin Flexible Super capacitors

• Solid-State Batteries

• Laminar Fuel Cells Stretchable

• Micro-Batteries

• Lithium-Polymer Batteries

• Advanced Lithium-Ion Battery

• Cable-Shaped

• Transparent

• Foldable

North America Thin Film Printed Battery Market, By Measuring Chargeability:

• Rechargeable

• Single Use

North America Thin Film Printed Battery Market, By Voltage Rating:

• Below 1.5 V

• Between 1.5 V and 3 V

• Above 3 V

North America Thin Film Printed Battery Market, By End User:

• Wearable and Electronic Textiles

• Internet of Things

• Wireless Sensors and Connected Devices

• Medical and Cosmetic

• Interactive Media

• Toys

• Games

• Portable Electronics

• RFID

• Smart Card

• Smart Packaging

• Cards Others

North America Thin Film Printed Battery Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of US Thin Film and Printed Battery market

• Breakdown of Canada Thin Film and Printed Battery market

