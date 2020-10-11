North America Touch Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

North America Touch Sensor Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Touch Sensor Market

A touch sensor is a special type of equipment for capturing and recording physical touch or embrace on any device and/or object. These enable a device or object to detect touch, mainly by a human user or operator. A touch sensor is also known as a touch detector. A touch sensor principally works when either an object or an individual gets in physical contact with it. Unlike any normal button or other more manual control, these touch sensors are far more sensitive, and have the ability to respond differently to different touches, such as tapping, swiping and pinching. Touch sensors are also used in consumer tech devices such as smartphones and tablet computers. Typically, these touch sensors are further used as a means to take various input from the user. Each of the physical stroke that a touch sensor records is sent for processing to a specific unit/software that processes it accordingly.

The market for Touch Sensor in North America is diversified into technology, application, and geography. Based on technology the market is segmented into resistive and capacitive touch sensor. The market for touch sensors are further segmented on the basis of applications into smartphones, laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, and monitors. The smartphones held the largest market share owing to the high adoptability of interactive displays and touch-enabled e-readers. Moreover, the higher availability of low-cost smartphones has further boosted the application of smartphones.

Biometric technology along with smart sensing finger print scanner is together bringing revolutions in the world of technology and smart devices. Smartphone companies are incorporating the new technology to boost sales of smartphones and tablets for the customers’ worldwide. US based companies have come up with fingerprint sensors for more accuracy in the biometric performance using low power consumption. The unprecedented wet scanning and for the contaminated finger performance in tablets or other devices, companies have enhanced detection systems with liveness detection features to improved user experience.

North America is one of the major markets for touch sensors globally with US and Canada forming two major regions profiled under the scope of study. The growing influence of technologically advanced companies to enhance features related to touch sensors and scanning have enhanced user experience. With the mobile users getting more sophisticated there is a rise in demand for high security devices as well to maintain the confidentiality of the users as well.

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2024

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for North America Touch Sensor Market.

Some of the key players of the North America Touch Sensor Market include:

• Qualcomm

• 3M

• EETI

• Honeywell

• On Semiconductor

• Texas Instruments

• AD Metro

• AMT

• Touch International

• Touch Sensor Technologies

Key Target Audience:

• Players involved in machine to machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) platform

• Electronic design automation (EDA) and design tool vendors

• Digital Display-related product manufacturers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The Scope of the North America Touch Sensor Market:

The research report segments North America Touch Sensor market based on technology, application, and geography.

North America Touch Sensor Market, By Technology:

• Resistive Touch Sensor

• Capacitive Touch Sensor

North America Touch Sensor Market, By Application:

• Smartphones

• Laptops

• Tablets

• All-in-one (AIO) PCs

• Monitors

North America Touch Sensor Market, By Geography:

• North America

o US

o Canada

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of US Touch Sensor market

• Breakdown of Canada Touch Sensor market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Touch Sensor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Touch Sensor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Touch Sensor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Touch Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Touch Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Touch Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Touch Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Touch Sensor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Touch Sensor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Touch Sensor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Touch Sensor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

