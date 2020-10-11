North America Wireless EV Charging Market – Forecast (2019-2026)

North America Wireless EV Charging Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



North America Wireless EV Charging Market

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging is highly efficient, convenient as well as easy-to-use charging technology for Electric Vehicles (EV). Drivers of electric vehicles lie in parking and charging without the need for extra plug-in cables or adaptors. The technology for electric vehicles has been developed and advanced over many years. In the automotive industry, this technology uses resonant magnetic induction for transferring energy wirelessly, from a pad in ground-based to another pad integrated into the vehicle. Wireless charging is an easy sellable item for the luxury car market making it more convenient, more futuristic both in terms of design and service.

North America Wireless EV Charging Market in North America is segmented into application, component, power supply range, charging type, vehicle type, and geography. Based on application, the market is divided into a home charging unit and public charging station. Public charging station held the largest market share as compared to the other segment. The growth of electric vehicles along with higher subsidies from government to boost renewable sources of transportation has together boosted the overall market share of public charging station.

By component, the market comprises of the base charging pad, a power control unit, and vehicle charging pad. The power control unit is the largest segment on the basis of a component that can be attributed to its high utilities and application across home stations as well as public charging stations. Considering the power supply range segment, the market comprises of 3–<11 kW, 11–50 kW and >50 kW. The 3–<11 kW held the largest segment due to its high usage in the home stations with the >50 kW growing at the fastest rate. The battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are various vehicle type on the basis of which the market is segmented.

North America has been a leading market for Wireless EV Charging globally and has been segmented on the basis of countries into US and Canada. US is holding the largest market share with Canada monitoring one of the highest CAGR. Growing demand for renewable sources of energy for transportation along with stringent government policies to boost the electric cars segments have been a few major drivers that have driven the market for wireless EV charging in North America.

Key Highlights:

• North America Wireless EV Charging market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America Wireless EV Charging market

• North America Wireless EV Charging Market segmentation on the basis of component, application, power supply range, charging type, vehicle type, and geography

• North America Wireless EV Charging Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• North America Wireless EV Charging Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Wireless EV Charging market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the North America Wireless EV Charging Market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate regional and country-wise size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the North America Wireless EV Charging Market globally.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of North America Wireless EV Charging market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding North America Wireless EV Charging market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the North America Wireless EV Charging market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the North America Wireless EV Charging market make the report investor’s guide.

Some of the key players of the North America Wireless EV Charging market include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Qualcomm, Inc.

• Witricity Corporation

• Bombardier Inc.

• Aerovironment Inc.

• Mojo Mobility Inc.

• ZTE Corporation

• HEVO Power

• Momentum Dynamics Corporation.

• Elix Wireless

Key Target Audience:

• Industry associations and experts

• The automobile industry and related end-user industries

• Electric vehicle manufacturers and component suppliers

• Wireless charging system manufacturers and component suppliers

• Electric vehicle hardware suppliers

• Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA)

The scope of the North America Wireless EV Charging Market:

The research report segments North America Wireless EV Charging Market-based on component, application, power supply range, charging type, vehicle type and geography.

North America Wireless EV Charging Market, By Application:

• Home Charging Unit

• Public Charging Station

North America Wireless EV Charging Market, By Component:

• Base Charging Pad (Transmitter)

• Power Control Unit

• Vehicle Charging Pad (Receiver)

North America Wireless EV Charging Market, By Power Supply Range:

• 3–<11 kW • 11–50 kW • >50 kW

North America Wireless EV Charging Market, By Charging Type:

• Stationary Wireless Charging System

• Dynamic Wireless Charging System

North America Wireless EV Charging Market, By Vehicle Type:

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

North America Wireless EV Charging Market, By Geography:

• North America

o US

o Canada

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of US Wireless EV Charging market

• Breakdown of Canada Wireless EV Charging market

Available Customizations

Maximize Market Research offers customizations of reports according to the specific requirement of our clients

