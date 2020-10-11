More than 2.75 million migrants are ‘stranded’ due to pandemic – Selecção Brasil

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – In addition to leaving 2.75 million migrants stranded somewhere in the world without being able to return home, the coronavirus pandemic has exposed them to unprecedented violence, mainly due to the hate speech that circulated on Internet, says IOM. (International Organization for Migration), UN.

According to the agency’s director general, António Vitorino, although stigma, discrimination and xenophobic attacks have been part of the experience of migrants for years, “the extent to which social media has served as an incubator and The hate speech amplifier is a phenomenon of deep concern. .

Vitorino called for the criminalization of “extreme forms of hate speech, including incitement to discrimination and violence”, as well as the accountability of their perpetrators. “The violence we have seen targeting migrants and other vulnerable people is unforgivable,” the chief told IOM.

IOM considers stranded migrants as those who want to return to their country of residence but are prevented from returning. The survey was carried out over three months in 382 localities in 101 countries.

The 2.75 million are those who have approached IOM or have been referred to the entity by governments, civil entities or other UN agencies, with requests for assistance due to lack of food, water and shelter. The figure, according to the agency, “is vastly underestimated”.

In addition to becoming the target of hate speech, they are exposed to exploitation and violence, such as slave labor, human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The lack of sanitary conditions also makes them more vulnerable to coronaviruses and other diseases.

According to Vitorino, IOM has called on countries to include these migrants in their plans to fight Covid-19, but even when governments have responded to requests, many foreigners have not asked for help for fear that ‘there is a reprimand due to irregular immigration.

In some places, they have been “stored in unsanitary conditions”, without basic hygiene conditions and without physical distance, increasing the risk of disease and further discrimination, IOM says.

Some of the obstacles that hinder the movement of migrants include closed borders, travel restrictions and the inability of their countries of origin to accommodate them. Vitorino says opening work corridors has helped reduce bottlenecks and mitigate the economic impacts of the pandemic, but public action is needed to reopen the roads to reach more countries.

The IOM survey shows that 220 countries around the world imposed more than 91,000 different traffic restrictions in March of this year. As a result, the agency received nearly 115,000 requests to help “stranded” migrants return home.

There are also around 400,000 sailors trapped aboard ships as a result of the pandemic, some for up to 17 months – or 6 months beyond the maximum time they could stay at sea.

Although it warned of a “serious humanitarian crisis”, IOM has listed countries that have allowed migrants to access health care, regardless of their migration or security status, and have provided them with food and accommodation.

Canada, Portugal, Italy and Germany have adjusted visa regimes for seasonal workers in light of mobility restrictions imposed by the pandemic. The government of Qatar has announced that migrant workers in quarantine or in treatment will receive full wages, while Slovakia has granted residence permits to non-nationals as an exceptional crisis.

In recent weeks, the first of some 3,400 Mozambican minors has been allowed to return to South Africa to resume work after being examined and briefed on the risks of Covid-19.