Vavá, from Karametade, talks about depression and the fight against alcohol during the pandemic – Selections Brasil

Vavá, from Karametade, talks about depression and the fight against alcohol during the pandemic

October 11, 2020

SÃO PAULO, SP – Singer Vavá, 46, a 1990s hit with the band Karametade, has said he faces a battle with alcohol during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The revelation was made during an interview with the program Domingo Espetacular (Record), which will be broadcast this Sunday (11).

“I went through a psychiatrist, I was not even a psychologist, a psychiatrist. I spoke with him a lot. There came a time when I even gave in to alcohol like that, without stopping, I didn’t want to not eat, but I wanted to drink, “he said, who will participate in the table” Where are you going? ” from the program.

According to the musician, the pandemic period has not been easy. In addition to alcoholism, he also faced depression: “I lost weight, I fell into really big depression, calling my wife and saying to myself, ‘I’m not cool, this. what I do, I’m not cool, ”says the singer.

The pandemic has really taken a toll on the musician’s plans. Last year, he told F5 his intention to take over Karametade this year, as part of the group’s 20th anniversary celebration. His idea included shows across the country and even recording a DVD.

