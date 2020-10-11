Covas coalition campaigns report threats from organized crime on the outskirts of the SP – Selecção Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Campaigners of Mayor Bruno Covas’s Coalition (PSDB) have reported threats of organized crime in communities on the outskirts of São Paulo.

The report spoke to people linked to the campaigns and gained access to audios and videos that mention an alleged “ointment” of criminals to avoid the work of members of these campaigns, mainly in areas on the south side of the city of. São Paulo.

The actions are said to be in retaliation against the actions of the police, linked to the São Paulo government, now under the command of João Doria (PSDB).

Covas’ re-election campaign also confirmed that he had received reports to this effect.

According to workers hired by the candidates, teams were banned on the grounds that PSDB campaigns and even allied parties are banned in communities.

There are also reports that already placed promotional material had to be removed – in some cases even burned.

In addition to blocking campaign members, the audios and videos circulating via WhatsApp have also frightened residents of communities in the south and north.

One of the messages, attributed to the criminal faction PCC (First Command of the Capital), criticizes the PSDB because of the earthly actions of the Prime Minister in the communities.

The audio declares that “we are not going to admit broken ones supporting this political party and where there is a brother who supports it another kind of idea will be exchanged.”

The problem is already pushing the candidates of the Covas coalition, which also brings together MDB, DEM, PP, PL, Citizenship, Pode, PSC, PROS, PV and PTC, to start producing their own material, without mentioning the PSDB and the majority campaign. , to be distributed in places where there is a “veto” to toucans.

Wanted, the country mayor says he “is not afraid to frown, let alone threats from organized crime.”

“São Paulo is not, never has been and will not become what, unfortunately, Rio de Janeiro has become. The threats are a reflection of our work,” the campaign coordinator said in a note. Covas, Wilson Pedroso.

“We will continue our campaign, with respect for democratic principles, with joy and ethics,” he added.