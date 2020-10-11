Logistics and heat threaten vaccine effectiveness in containing coronavirus pandemic – Selecção Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – The first registration of a Covid-19 vaccine for distribution to the Brazilian population is expected to arrive in early 2021. The effectiveness of the vaccination, however, depends on the potency of the protection the substance can give and a logistics plan capable of mitigating the transmission and impacts of the disease even with a limited number of doses initially.

The federal government does not yet have such a plan. The health ministry said it was working with experts to develop the plan to operationalize the Covid-19 vaccination.

The dossier adds that the distribution of the doses will be absorbed by the cold chain, a logistical scheme of the national vaccination program which allows the storage and transport of vaccines at the necessary temperatures.

“The objective of the vaccine will be defined with the advancement of studies on immunizations under development. The proportion of the population to be vaccinated also depends on the results of the research, from which the best strategy can be indicated”, specifies the ministry.

From December, the file should have access to two batches of 15.2 million doses each, made available by AstraZeneca to Fiocruz. The British company has reached an agreement with the federal government to supply the vaccine developed in partnership with the University of Oxford. In the first half of 2021, this amount is expected to reach 100 million doses.

Another part, about 10% of the population, must be immunized with doses provided by Covax Facility, an international coalition to facilitate access to vaccines coordinated by the WHO (World Health Organization).

The state of São Paulo has signed a contract to receive, until December 2020, 46 million doses of CoronaVac, developed by the Chinese Sinovac. By 2021, an additional 14 million doses are expected to arrive, totaling 60 million units.

The two vaccines closest to a record in the country, however, must be applied in two doses with an interval of a few days between them. This halves the number of people who will be vaccinated with the amount of doses available.

According to experts, the results of phase 3 clinical trials are essential to define a vaccination strategy. “Each vaccine will impose different logistical problems depending on its effectiveness,” says Ivan França Júnior, doctor and professor at the USP School of Public Health.

Phases 1 and 2 of clinical trials are used to assess the safety and dose required to generate an immune response. Phase 3 is the most extensive and demonstrates the ability of the substance to protect against infection.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) has informed that it could approve a Covid vaccination with 50% effectiveness – typically, the agency sets 70% as a minimum effectiveness. This number represents the percentage of people who received the vaccine and were actually vaccinated.

In an election year, a dispute erupts between spheres of government pushing for their vaccine candidate to be the first to get an Anvisa registration.

For Ricardo Gazzinelli, president of the Brazilian Society of Immunology (SBI) and researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), it is reasonable to use a vaccine with 50% effectiveness in the current situation, but the results of the studies should not be rushed so that the measurement of the effect of the vaccine is more precise.

“If the efficacy analysis is done very early and we reach the result of 50% in four months, the tendency is that after eight months of study this number will drop. It is better to do this measurement with at least 12 months to have a better orientation on the use of the vaccine, ”he adds.

According to Guilherme Werneck, vice-president of the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco), a vaccination before strong results can generate a false sense of security and lead to people who took the vaccine, but were not protected from it. , to stop following personal protection rules.

“Right now that would be a big help, but it wouldn’t be our silver bullet. We will spend to produce a quantity of vaccine and only half will be useful,” says Werneck.

CoronaVac, tested by the Butantan Institute, started phase 3 studies in Brazil in July. Governor João Doria announced that preliminary results would be available for Anvisa’s assessment in October – about three months after the test started. The start of vaccination of priority groups would begin in December.

Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello has pushed the start of vaccination with the candidate chosen by the federal government for January. Phase 3 testing also began in Brazil in July.

With the results of the studies in hand, defining the priority groups will be the first challenge. The list should include those most likely to have serious complications or die from the disease and essential professionals, such as health workers.

In the case of Covid-19, the elderly, obese or suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes are the most at risk. But, for safety reasons, vaccine studies include these groups later, delaying results.

“Some vaccines may be 90% effective in younger people, but when they reach the over 60 age group, immunogenicity [capacidade de provocar resposta imune] is less than 50%. It may not be effective for the group most at risk, ”says Gazzinelli.

According to Gazzinelli, Anvisa should not distribute the vaccination to groups in which the immunizer has not been tested, but a well-effective vaccine distributed to young adults can reduce the transmission of the virus and also protect the elderly and others. people in groups. risk.

In mid-September, the WHO published a document containing general guidelines for defining priority groups. This includes people at higher risk of severely developing Covid, people with co-morbidities, workers at higher risk of infection, and schoolchildren.

For Gazzinelli of SBI, one strategy that can be adopted when available doses are still low is vaccination in places where the transmission rate is higher to prevent the disease from spreading further.

Storage and transport of vaccines is another issue that requires early attention, experts warn. The MoH cold chain should be able to widely distribute immunizers that are dependent on refrigerator temperature (2 ° C to 10 ° C), but some of those in production require more refrigeration.

CoronaVac can be stored between 2 ° C and 8 ° C and withstands up to 27 days at 37 ° C, making it easy to dispense in remote and hard-to-reach places.

However, the storage temperature for the AstraZeneca vaccine is still unknown. The company’s arm in Brazil says it doesn’t inform the data for security reasons, but Fiocruz says when the immunizer is finished, it should be stored between 2 ° C and 8 ° C. The log American The Wall Street Journal, however, said that the product depends on temperatures between 0 ° C and -10 ° C.

As the ongoing tests are performed with the vaccine at a subzero temperature, thawed just before application, new data should be collected with the finalized vaccine. The process may delay the granting of a registration.

The Pfizer vaccine, also being tested in the country, should be stored at -70 ° C. In specialist assessment, the lower the temperature at which a vaccine should be stored, the more difficult it will be for the SUS logistics structure to distribute effective vaccination. The need for more powerful refrigerators could even make vaccination available for the time being.