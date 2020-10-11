Olavo de Carvalho has 15 days to pay Caetano Veloso 2.9 million reais, according to Justice – Selições Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Writer Olavo de Carvalho, considered the guru of the Bolsonaro clan, has 15 days to pay a fine of 2.9 million reais to musician Caetano Veloso. The decision of the 50th Civil Court of Rio de Janeiro was upheld at UOL by the Court of Justice.

The fine is due to the non-compliance with a court order ordering Olavo to erase the allegations of pedophilia brought against the singer in 2017 on his social networks.

In 2017, Olavo was sued by Caetano for publishing articles accusing the pedophile actor. The writer was referring to the romance with producer Paula Lavigne, which began when she was 13, and him, 40. The two were married for 19 years, when, in 2004, they broke the relationship. The couple, who have two children, resumed their union in 2016.

Also in 2017, the court granted an injunction to cut the posts. The order must be executed within 48 hours, under penalty of a daily fine of R $ 10,000. Although he was personally summoned to his home in the United States, the writer did not remove the posts.

As the messages were not deleted, the fine reached 2.9 million reais, which the writer was ordered to pay.

“Intimate the back part [Olavo de Carvalho], […] to pay, within fifteen days, the amount presented by the applicant in his spreadsheet, warning him that if the voluntary payment does not occur, there will be an increase of 10% in the fine ”, determined the judge Renata Gomes Casanova de Oliveira e Castro.

The singer Caetano Veloso in the scene of the documentary ‘Narciso em Férias’ Reproduction The singer Caetano Veloso, seated on a chair, in the scene of the film ‘Narciso em Férias’ **** In September of last year, in the same process, Justice always condemned Olavo to pay to Caetano an indemnity of 40,000 R $ for moral damages.

The compensation, the corrected amount of which is now R $ 65,966.78, was paid in court in August, but the ideologist is still appealing. The case will be tried by the 12th Civil Chamber of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice.