The maternity hospital where Gio Ewbank’s son was born should compensate the mother for the unequal treatment – Selecção Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – The perinatal maternity hospital in Laranjeiras, Rio de Janeiro, has been ordered to pay R $ 40,000 in compensation to a couple who claim to have had, during the birth of their daughter, treatment different from that given to the actors Bruno Gagliasso, 38, and Giovanna Ewbank, 34, give birth to their youngest son, Zyan.

The couple claim they were prevented from hiring a professional photography service to record their daughter’s birth, under the hospital’s claim that it was a measure against the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite this, months later and still in the pandemic, the hospital reportedly allowed the actor couple to take professional photos.

In the action, the couple affirms that they are limited to making only “improvised, simple and amateur recordings of the birth of their daughter, failing to perpetuate precious and unique moments”, and that they are felt “overwhelmed and discriminated against” when they saw that the actors on social networks did not have the same restrictions.

The maternity hospital said in the process that “the exceptional and temporary ban on the practice resulted from a series of standards of the health authorities due to the pandemic, and that the irregularity in the authorization of the entry of a photographer in the case of actors Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso was already assumed publicly. “

At the time of Zyan’s birth, Perinatal had said that “its current policy of not allowing photographers to be in the delivery room is maintained. An official from one of our units made an exception and allowed the entry of a photographer who tested negative for Covid-19, which contradicts our protocol. “

Judge Flávia Santos Capanema de Souza, of the 6th Special Civil Court, concluded that the maternity unit should pay compensation of R $ 40,000 to the couple, including R $ 20,000 for each of the actors in the action. The maternity ward has been asked for comment, but has yet to respond to requests for a report.