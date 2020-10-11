Justice suspends Manuela’s show with Caetano in Porto Alegre – Brazil Selections

PORTO ALEGRE, RS – Electoral justice today suspended the performance of the candidate for mayor of Porto Alegre, Manuela D’Ávila (PC do B), which is said to have the participation of musician Caetano Veloso. The online event was scheduled for November 7. The decision, signed by Judge Leandro Figueira Martins, responds to the request of Gustavo Paim (PP), also a candidate for the Municipal Executive.

In the request to Justice, Paim said that “the singer himself has announced on his social networks the intention to organize the event to raise funds for the campaign of candidate Manuela D’Ávila” . According to the politician, the show circumvents the rule which prohibits the holding of artistic events for the benefit of electoral campaigns, according to a resolution of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

In the request, Paim demanded that it was forbidden to divulge the “livemício” with the singer and to ban the event from being held – regardless of whether or not funds were raised. In the ruling, the judge demanded the removal of links on Facebook and Instagram, which has yet to happen.

Martins also stressed that it is “clear and textual to have the purpose of accomplishing” the event and, after citing the two links, he observes: “Stamped, therefore, that the planned event does not occur. not with a characteristic related exclusively to entertainment, in the total absence with regard to the current electoral period, on the contrary, the acts of diffusion associate the presentation of the renowned singer with a planned event which has a clear connection with the electoral campaign of the candidate Manuela, revealing that the command of article 39, § 7, is open, of the law n ° 9.504 / 97, insofar as it prohibits the participation of artists in the “showmício” or in a “similar event “, Regardless of whether or not there is remuneration.”

The judge stresses that the singer is not prohibited from “promoting his artistic performances and freely expressing his options and his thoughts”. However, he pointed out that the restriction occurs in artistic presentations associated with elections and political parties and candidates.

“Therefore, based on the above grounds, there is a substantial notion of plausibility in the claim inferred in the claim. Consequently, this hypothesis of indication of a danger of harm justifies the granting of provisional protection to prevent the disclosure of an event which does not appear, in particular in a first knowledge judgment, adapted to electoral legislation. », Underlined the judge before granting the provisional guardianship.

Sought after, the candidate’s advisor said she would appeal the decision “considering that the latter (the judge) only analyzed the case on the basis of the opponent’s arguments,” the note said. sent to the press. “We are certain that the proposed fundraising action fully complies with legal standards, as this is a closed event, with an admission fee,” the note added.

Uns Produções, who manages Caetano Veloso’s career and is responsible for the event, told Agência Estado that the show was legal and had already communicated its performance to the electoral justice.

“The presentation will be in a closed environment, only for ticket holders, marketed by the campaigns. The collection is what differentiates the event from a show, because the law does not allow free presentations”, informs -he. “The show is fully compliant with the law. Caetano would never do anything illegal,” said producer and businesswoman Paula Lavigne.