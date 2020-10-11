In a direct confrontation, Ceará and Corinthians seek victory to move the relegation zone away – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – In an awkward position in the Brazilian Championship table, Ceará and Corinthians seek victory on Sunday (11), at 8:30 p.m., in the Castelão arena, to move away from the relegation zone.

Corinthians coach Dyego Coelho hasn’t won at Brasileirão in four games, with one loss and draws in the last three. The only victory was against Bahia on September 16. Currently, the São Paulo team occupies the 15th position.

Friday (9), training counted on the return of defender Marllon, loaned to Cruzeiro, but who was to remain on the bench against Ceará.

Uruguayan Bruno Mendez will replace Danilo Avelar, who suffered a right knee injury in the game against Santos last Wednesday.

For Ceará, defender Tiago Pagnussat, spared in the last game, should again be an option for coach Guto Ferreira against the Corinthians.

?? Corinthians is a direct competitor in the table. We know that we will encounter difficulties on the ground. We know the importance of this game. We are determined and determined to achieve this triumph at home. We are very aware that we need the three points ??, said the player

The Ceará club is in 14th position in the standings.

CEARÁ

Fernando Prass; Eduardo, Luiz Otávio, Eduardo Brock and Bruno Pacheco; Charles, Fernando Sobral, Ricardinho and Vina; Leandro Carvalho and Rafael Sóbis. Coach: Dyego Coelho

CORINTHIANS

Cassio; Fagner, Gil, Bruno Méndez and Lucas Piton; Gabriel, Roni, Gustavo Mantuan and Luan (Cazares); Léo Natel and Jô. Manager: Guto Ferreira

Stadium: Arena Castelão, Ceará

Time: 8:20 p.m. this Sunday

Judge: Anderson Daronco (SC)