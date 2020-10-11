North Korea holds military parade with new missiles and unmasked soldiers – Brazil Selections

SAO PAULO, SP – North Korea held a military parade this Saturday (10) featuring never-before-seen long-range ballistic missiles, unmasked soldiers and armored vehicles at an event that marks the 75th anniversary of the Communist Party in North Korea. . The images were broadcast on the public channel KCTV.

This is the first time that the event has featured this type of weaponry since dictator Kim Jong-un started meeting with international leaders, including US President Donald Trump in 2018 – with the intention of resolving the related crisis. to the North Korean Nuclear and Missile Program.

Trump and Kim have met three times, the first time in a landmark meeting in June 2018 in Singapore. Negotiations over North Korea’s denuclearization, however, have stalled since the second meeting in February 2019.

The state-run news agency said North Korea’s authority and security depended on the “enormous strategic nuclear forces” featured in the parade.

Analysts say a featured missile, which was deployed in an 11-axle vehicle, would be one of the largest mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles in the world, if it became operational. It was also shown the Hwasong-15, the longest-range missile North Korea has ever tested, and what appeared to be a new ballistic missile launched by a submarine.

The event, which also includes festivals and concerts, is seen as an opportunity for Kim Jong-un to convey political messages to the international community.

“We will continue to strengthen our national defense power,” Kim said, adding, however, that the country’s military power will not be used in preventive actions. He made no mention of the United States or the denuclearization talks.

Kim has accused international sanctions, typhoons and the coronavirus of preventing him from keeping his economic promises.

“I’m ashamed of never giving you back your enormous confidence,” he said in a speech that sometimes had emotional moments. “My efforts and dedication were not enough to get our people out of trouble,” he said.

The footage showed Kim making her appearance as the clock struck midnight. Dressed in a gray suit with a tie, he waved to the crowd and accepted flowers from children as he was accompanied by soldiers in Kim Il-sung Square. According to the Reuters news agency, none of those present at the parade appeared to be wearing a mask.

Despite everything, the North Korean dictator said he was satisfied since, according to him, no person in the country has tested positive for the coronavirus. The country closed its borders eight months ago to prevent the spread of the disease.