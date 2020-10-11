Polish Swiatek dominates Roland Garros at age 19 – Brazil national teams

SÃO PAULO, SP – Tennis has a new Grand Slam champion. The Polish revelation Iga Swiatek, 19, beat this Saturday (10) the American Sofia Kenin, 21, in the decision of Roland Garros, by 2 sets to 0 (6/4 and 6/1).

In the showdown between the two young athletes, the one who managed to show more focus and stay firm in the match was the younger, who challenged her first decision in a tournament of this level – she had never won a tournament in the professional elite.

She became the first tennis player in Poland to win one of the major singles tennis tournaments.

Kenin, winner of the Australian Open in 2020 and sixth in the standings, was far from having a great day. As well as showing no resistance to the Pole’s sharp and powerful blows, she suffered and even sought medical attention early in the second set.

Swiatek, who entered the tournament in 54th place in the standings (will return to the top 20 next week) and therefore far from being a favorite, was able to lead his advantage and close the match in 1 hour and 24 minutes. In the same way he did in the other six victories in Paris, he did not lose a set.

The line had only 28 games played in seven clashes and surprising scores, the main one in the round of 16, when main title winner Simona Halep beat 6/1 and 6/2.