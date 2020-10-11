Bottas beats Verstappen in close fight for pole at GP Eifel – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Valtteri Bottas is the pole position of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of the Eifel in Germany. After a close fight with Max Verstappen of Red Bull and his teammate Lewis Hamilton, the Finn set the best time of the last stage of the standings this Saturday (10) and maintained the Mercedes hegemony of the season. The English took second place and the Dutch third.

The dispute for this qualifying training was a bit different from what we’ve been used to seeing all season long, as Max Verstappen has always been on the Mercedes side of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. In the dying seconds of qualifying, the Dutchman from Red Bull led until Bottas defeated him.

The pilots qualified after a free practice session, after all Friday activities were canceled due to fog, which prevented the medical helicopter from taking off. But no one has gone to the definition of the grid with less experience than Nico Hulkenberg.

After replacing Sergio Perez at the British and 70-year-old GPs in August, he was again hastily called up to ride at Racing Point, this time replacing Lance Stroll, who woke up feeling unwell on Saturday . The German was about to comment on the race on German television when he was called up hours before qualifying and did not move past last place on the grid.

The weekend’s lone free practice session was mostly led by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, but in the end the Mercedes picked up the pace and Valtteri Bottas set the fastest time, with 1min26s225, and Lewis Hamilton finished second. , 136 thousandths from the companion.

The start will be on Sunday (11), at 9:10 a.m. (Brasilia time), and will have shows from TV Globo and Radio BandNews FM. The 11th stage of the Formula 1 championship will take place at Nürburgring, Germany and is called the Eifel GP, a name given to the mountain region that covers part of West Germany and advances to across Belgian and Luxembourg territories. The track has not received the category since 2013, and was part of the integrated circuits on the calendar due to cancellations resulting from the coronavirus.

Consult the starting grid of the GP Eifel

1º) Valtteri Bottas (FIN / Mercedes) –

2nd) Lewis Hamilton (ING / Mercedes)

3rd) Max Verstappen (HOL / Red Bull)

4th) Charles Leclerc (MON / Ferrari)

5th) Alex Albon – (TAI / Red Bull)

6th) Daniel Ricciardo (AUS / Renault)

7th) Esteban Ocon (FRA / Renault)

8th) Lando Norris (ING / McLaren)

9th) Sergio Perez (MEX / Racing Point)

10th) Carlos Sainz (ESP / McLaren)

11th) Sebastian Vettel (ALE / Ferrari) –

12th) Pierre Gasly (FRA / AlphaTauri) –

13th) Daniil Kvyat (RUS / AlphaTauri) –

14th) Kevin Magnussen (DIN / Haas) –

15th) Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA / Alfa Romeo)

16th) Romain Grosjean (FRA / Haas)

17th) George Russell (ING / Williams)

18th) Nicholas Latifi (CAN / Williams)

19th) Kimi Raikkonen (FIN / Alfa Romeo)

20th) Nico Hulkenberg (ALE / Racing Point)