Greta expresses support for Biden in rare message on party politics – Selections Brasil

SAO PAULO, SP – Climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday (10) expressed her support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, calling on environmentally conscious voters to make their voices heard in the U.S. election.

In a Twitter post, the 17-year-old Swede said she never got involved in party politics, but that “the next election in the United States is beyond all that”.

“From a climate point of view, this is nowhere near enough, and a lot of you are supporting other candidates. But, I mean … you know … damn it! You just have to mobilize and vote for everyone in Biden, ”she wrote.

Greta, who has spurred a global movement against climate change, can encourage the participation of younger voters, who are generally less interested in the electoral process than older Americans. Voting in the United States is not compulsory.

After the Swede was chosen by Time magazine as the 2019 Person of the Year, US President Donald Trump attacked the activist, saying he had to “work on his anger management” and then “go to a old stylish cinema with a friend “.

The Republican also commented sarcastically on Greta’s speech at the UN climate conference last year, in which she denounced the lack of efforts by world leaders to curb climate change. “How dare you?” She asked repeatedly during her speech.

Trump has focused on dismantling the climate agenda of his predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama, which has caused companies to ditch the costs of regulations to protect the environment.