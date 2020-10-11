In pandemic, elites adapt luxury to life without a passport

SÃO PAULO, SP – The pandemic has revealed the potential for local consumption of those who pay little or no attention to the price of what they buy and, before the social isolation imposed by the global pandemic, consumed outside of Brazil.

With borders closed, since April consumption has exploded across the country at the top of the Brazilian social pyramid. There was an increase in demand for noble and sparkling reds by the pool; in the ticket for the purchase of exclusive watches, shoes and jewelry; and occupying high-end developments within São Paulo, such as Quinta da Baroneza, 90 km from the capital, and Fazenda Boa Vista, 110 km.

Today, these shelters rival the five-star Northeast Coast in the list of destinations and purchases of Brazil’s elite.

According to the leaders of the stellar segments of these categories, the forecast of migration to the domestic market of the small slice of so-called “triple A” consumers “has been confirmed by AAA in the jargon of consulting firms that give credit risk scores and award the three Aces Select the group of most trusted buyers.

They started using the black card in Brazil for products or experiences they used to research outside of here.

Considering the proportions, it was the same here as in China, with the voracity of its tourists transferred to the country and pushing for the recovery of luxury groups affected by the desertification of the chic corridors of the northern hemisphere.

Brazilians have specific delivery services, which can travel up to 300 km outside the capital to take their object of desire. This was the case with a TAG Heuer watchmaking client looking for a branded piece. Today, over 30% of sales start with messages and end up delivered to their homes.

“Customers who migrated between 2008 and 2010 to buy outside the country could travel up to four times a year and abandon buying gifts for the domestic market,” says CEO of the brand in Brazil, Freddy Rabbat. “Now, locked in, they realize they can buy cheaper here, because we are absorbing some of the high dollar margins. The losers are Milan, Miami, New York and the ships. We have won.”

In the case of TAG Heuer, the products most accessible to the local consumer before the pandemic, priced below R $ 10,000, represented 60% of the range. Now it’s 40%. The forecast is that the percentage will decrease to 30% next year. “We already know that the high ticket will compensate for exchange losses,” says Rabbat.

The brand’s smartwatch, in the order of R $ 15,000, is sold out and already has a waiting list. The Carrera line surprised “” “we missed all forecasts” “” and there are holes that it is running to fill. Mechanical “vortices”, in the order of R $ 200,000 and rarely consumed here, have made Brazil the brand’s best-seller in Latin America in this pandemic. Rabbat warns that he is out of stock.

In the jewelry segment, it was no different. Cartier’s general manager in Brazil, Maxime Tarneuad, guarantees that over the past four months there have been record sales in the segments of this star of the Swiss group Richemont.

Without revealing any data, he cites the success of the Love bracelet, which is often used more than one on his wrists, and a new model of the Panthère ring. Another novelty would have been the performance of the diamond-studded models, the “pavers”, and, in the case of the ring, the stock weakened in a short time.

“We are resilient in times of crisis. First, because there is a consensus that jewelry is a sustainable product, and also because we have a close relationship with customers, who have maintained contact with their salespeople during the closing of stores, ”explains Tarneaud.

Closed only at the shopping center, it should be specified. In consumer villages, located in private superdomains, brands of clothing, shoes, accessories and even cars have shared the attention of mansion owners with, for example, hot air balloon flights, triathlon races and gallops. during private horse rides.

One of them was the Alexandre Birman brand, the most expensive brand in the Arezzo group. The point opened last month at the Boa Vista Market, inside the Boa Vista Complex, won an exclusive collection of flat sandals, shorter or without heels, designed for the campaign. This segment already represents 55% of the brand’s sales.

The brand’s global luxury director, Milena Penteado, explains that there are 56 of the brand’s 2,000 active customers, who are now at home across the country, but close to major cities, such as Brasilia and Curitiba.

E-commerce already accounts for 60% of sales and this is where the brand saw the resilience of what it prefers to call “emotional shoes”, with stones, applications and, invariably, high numbers.

“Women are back to entertaining guests and just wearing pajamas is no longer a reality. At the start of the pandemic, there was panic, then doubt, now they want to celebrate again, ”explains the executive.

It does not seem to be a coincidence that, on the occasion of the party, the drink rolls freely. As in fashion, the alcohol ticket is so much higher that, for Henkell Freixenet, the problem is “in the ranks of cheap products, in the order of R $ 50”, according to its president in Brazil, Fabiano Ruiz .

“Alcoholic beverage consumption has increased in isolation by about 10% from the nearly two liters per capita consumption last year. We sold 220,000 bottles between January and September 2019 and, during the same period of the year, we sold 430,000 bottles ”, reveals the executive.

The premium labels of the company, the country’s leader with 13% of the sparkling wine market, represented around 85% of sales until the end of September.

Everyone consulted is unanimous in defending that this boom in the consumption of expensive products would not be possible without an aggressive online strategy. Iguatemi365, the marketplace of the homonymous shopping center group, has already expanded the number of brands on the site to over 300 in about a year.

The company’s director of finance and investor relations, Cristina Betts, said there are plans to expand the delivery points for products sold on the platform across the country, to all cities in which there are Iguatemi shopping centers.

The first one opened a little over a week ago in Quinta da Baroneza, between Itaíba and Bragança Paulista, where several of its clients live in sumptuous mansions with an area of ​​12 million m2.

“You buy a ring from Tiffany & Co. and you want security to retrieve it,” says Betts, citing the model’s great adherence to international fashion. “We know that in the online environment, the purchasing potential is up to six times greater than in the physical environment,” she says.

But there does not seem to be a group that better reflects this strength of exclusivity than the JHSF.

The net profit of the owner of projects such as the Fasano hotel chain, Cidade Jardim shopping center, Fazenda Boa Vista and the new CJ Shops “” Reduced version of the shopping center which is due to open in November, in the Jardins district, in São Paulo “”, increased by 5,000% in the second quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2019.

In the midst of a pandemic, its CEO Thiago Alonso increased the developer’s user base by 682% (sales increased by 466%), e-commerce of CJ Fashion brands increased by 271.5% in sales and delivery of the Fasano banner explode 936.6% of orders on the platform.

Likewise, the performances of São Paulo Catarina, the group’s executive airport in São Roque, sum up the elite’s desire to flee with a 31% increase in the frequency of landings and take-offs compared to the first quarter.