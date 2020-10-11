CPC boss André do Rap released after STF minister’s decision – Selecção Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Trafficker André de Oliveira Macedo, 43, said André do Rap and important leader of the CCP, left the Presidente Venceslau penitentiary in the interior of São Paulo this Saturday morning (10).

The release was decided by Minister Marco Aurélio Mello, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court). For the minister, Macedo had been in prison since the end of 2019 without a final conviction, exceeding the deadline provided for by Brazilian law.

To the authorities, the CCP chief informed an address in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, where he says he can be found if further contact is needed.

“Warn him of the need to stay in a residence indicated to the Court, taking into account judicial appeals, informing of a possible transfer and adopting the posture expected of the citizen integrated into society”, reports the decision of the Minister of October 2, the eve of the birthday of Macedo, who turned 43 years in the penitentiary.

He was arrested in September last year, after months of investigations, in a luxury condominium in Angra dos Reis (RJ). The decision to release the drug trafficker has caused perplexity and revolt among members of the São Paulo public security summit, who see a “lack of respect for the work of the police”.

According to judicial data, André do Rap was sentenced to 15 years, 6 months and 20 days in prison. He appealed the decision, rendered in 2013, and there is still no final decision.

The trafficker was also sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment, but after a ruling by the TRF (Regional Federal Court) 3, the sentence was reduced to 10 years, 2 months and 15 days, in a closed regime. The accused’s prison was maintained for, among other reasons, the seizure of four tonnes of internationally trafficked cocaine. In both cases, the Minister granted habeas corpus.