Guedes’ silent administrative reform promotes adjustment of R $ 68 billion – Selecção Brasil

BRASÍLIA, DF – As members of Congress analyze the PEC (Constitutional Amendment Proposal) restructuring the civil service and the civil service lobby tries to stop the measure, Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) celebrates behind the scenes what he called “silent administrative reform” already implemented by the government.

Between freezing civil servants’ salaries, no replacement of vacant posts, the extinction of police station posts and the digitization of services, the administration Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) has promoted a budget adjustment that exceeds R $ 68 billion until 2021 only in the federal executive.

The data was provided to Folha by the Ministry of the Economy.

Public sector downsizing has been used as a government guideline, independent of administrative reform. Much of this goal has been achieved through non-replacement of vacant posts.

Today, for every 100 civil servants who retire or leave their post, the government replaces only 26 vacant posts. This is the lowest index in recent years.

In PT management, the number of hires has exceeded the total number of vacant positions released, which has resulted in the growth of the machine. In 2014, under the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government, 168 employees were hired for every 100 vacant positions released.

This movement slowed down within the Michel Temer (MDB) government, with a stronger reduction in the workforce after the inauguration of Bolsonaro in 2019.

Last year, the government held competitions and stopped filling more than 28,000 vacancies. In the first seven months of this year, another 8,300 positions have not been filled.

As a result, the number of federal civil servants has fallen from 630,000 before Bolsonaro’s inauguration, to 607,000 last year and to just under 602,000 this year.

With the goal of hiring as few servers as possible, the Ministry of the Economy estimates savings of R $ 19.7 billion by 2021.

The biggest impact on the public accounts, however, came with the freeze on civil servants’ salaries.

Given the start of the Bolsonaro government, which halted the policy of readjusting civil servants, and the new measure that freezes wages until the end of next year, the savings will be R $ 46.4 billion.

The figure only takes into account federal government accounts. However, the pay freeze is also applied to states and municipalities.

In addition, 1.6 billion reais refers to the impact generated by the digitization of services, which reduces the need for personnel.

With the implementation of the digital labor card, for example, the government now has 100 permanent employees and 190 outsourced workers working in the service. Previously, in the all-analog model, there were 600 servers and 2,900 outsourced.

In just under two years, the government has also cut some 21,000 commissioned positions, those that can be filled by open appointment.

The bill, in this case, is smaller. The government is expected to save R $ 580 million in three years.

“Indeed, a silent administrative transformation is underway,” the special secretary for bureaucratization, management and digital government told Folha Caio Mário Paes de Andrade.

According to him, the government is striving to provide public services with fewer resources and fewer servers. One of the objectives of the portfolio is to free up skilled labor for more complex and less operational activities.

“Incredibly, with this condition as it is, bloated, big, we are still running short of people in many places,” he said.

The lack of efficiency of public services is criticized.

In the Bolsonaro administration, problems were recorded in some areas. At the beginning of the year there were difficulties in the release of unemployment insurance and in the process of applying for the selection of places in public universities.

One of the biggest obstacles, still unresolved, is the INSS (National Institute of Social Security).

The lack of servers and the difficulty of digitization represent the release of advantages. During the pandemic, the agency still had problems with experts who did not come to the agencies, while there was no possibility of consultation by telemedicine.

The president of Fonacate (Permanent National Forum for Typical Careers of the State), Rudinei Marques, affirms that the lack of personnel is observed in several fields, in particular within the INSS and the supervisory bodies, such as the Labor Secretariat. and the CGU (Controller-General Unit).

“They save money, but they fail to provide public services or hire professionals who can even increase government revenue. It’s an economy that penalizes citizens,” he said.

Professor at FGV Direito SP and president of the Brazilian Society of Public Law, Carlos Ari Sundfeld, in turn, approves the ministry’s action plan.

“When this government started, it took a machine that was not understaffed,” he said. “The digitization process needs to have a smaller machine that is suitable for these new demands,” he said.

For the researcher, the quality problems of public services at the federal level are not related to the freeze of salaries or the reduction in the number of civil servants, but to bureaucratic and technological difficulties.

The greatest needs, according to him, are concentrated in the services of the State and the municipalities.

Now, in addition to the measures already adopted, the government is working on approving the administrative reform. The first proposal is already in Congress, but other projects have yet to be submitted.

Among the main measures of the package are the possibility of hiring servers without job stability, reducing the number of careers, reducing entry salaries and improving appraisal processes.