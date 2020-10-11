A priest arrested on suspicion of obscenity for sadomasochistic sex at the altar of the church – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – A 37-year-old priest has been arrested in Louisiana, United States on suspicion of performing obscene acts after being caught in what is said to be a sadomasochism session at a church altar with two women. According to the Toofab website, Reverend Travis Clark was arrested on October 1 after being denounced by a parishioner.

The archdiocese and local police did not immediately state the reason for the arrest. But court documents released this week revealed some details: on September 30, a person walked past the Catholic Church in São Pedro and São Paulo, around 11 p.m. and, noticing the lights on at that time, decided to throw a glance out the window.

Inside, the witness reportedly saw Reverend Clark half-naked on the altar, and with him were two women in high heels, corsets and with sex toys in their hands. A cell phone on a tripod and a camera were mounted on the altar and recorded the whole scene. The witness filmed with his cell phone and called the police, local website KLFY reported.

Pearl River police arrested the three on suspicion of having had sex in a location visible to the public. The two women have been identified as Melissa Cheng, 23, and Mindy Dixon, 41, a porn actress and rental dominatrix.

Also according to KLFY, Dixon posted on social networks, the day before the arrests, that he was on his way to New Orleans to meet another dominatrix and “contaminate the house of God”.

The archdiocese had previously been rocked by sex scandals, as another priest reportedly revealed to the archbishop that he sexually abused a minor in 2013. The reverend resigned his post as high school chaplain Pope John Paul II and was replaced by Clark, now arrested for sex at the altar.