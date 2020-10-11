Luiz Eduardo Ramos is the 10th minister of Bolsonaro infected with the coronavirus – Selecção Brasil

BRASÍLIA, DF – Government Secretariat Minister Luiz Eduardo Ramos, 64, reported this Saturday (10) that he was infected with the coronavirus.

According to the minister’s press office, he has experienced mild flu-like symptoms and will be in quarantine at home, shipping remotely.

With the new diagnosis, all ministers with offices at the Planalto Palace contracted the disease, in addition to President Jair Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

In all, 10 of the 23 ministers in the current administration contracted the disease. Last Thursday (8), Ramos attended a ministerial meeting. Photo archives show that the majority of those present were not wearing masks.

The minister was also present during the week at the president’s meetings with deputies and senators. In the pictures, it appears without the protective device.

The pandemic of the disease is not over, but in Brasilia, the authorities have resumed ceremonies and ceremonies. The inauguration of the new president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Luiz Fux, for example, last month, left seven authorities contaminated.

According to the Supreme Press Office, 157 employees have already been diagnosed with the disease. The agency says there have been no cases of transmission in court. In total, the STF has 1,783 employees.