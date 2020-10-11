Trump’s release at public events crowns White House doctor’s ethical slippage – Brazil Selections

SÃO PAULO, SP – The doctor accompanying President Donald Trump in the treatment of Covid-19 has drawn the attention of the international medical community to the ethical slippages he has committed in the conduct of the case.

The most recent controversy is the fact that Sean Conley released Trump to resume campaign activities this Saturday (10), when he would complete ten days of the Republican’s coronavirus diagnosis.

The American leader is expected to receive hundreds of guests in the gardens of the White House and, on Monday, organize a rally in the state of Florida. For Conley, the president has responded “extremely well” to the treatment and there is safety in the return.

No one is saying, however, whether Trump has tested negative for the new virus tests.

It is not yet clear how long a person infected with the coronavirus can transmit the disease, but studies have already shown that contagion can occur for up to three weeks. At least 20 people in the presidential environment have already been infected with the virus.

According to Claudio Cohen, professor of bioethics at USP School of Medicine, there is one crucial exception to the physician’s obligation to protect patient privacy: when that patient is a threat to others. This would be the case for Trump at this point.

However, Conley cannot be held responsible for negligence, for example, if it is confirmed that the President has indeed infected someone. “The risk is not punished, but a pity.”

Last Sunday, the White House doctor was also criticized for failing to condemn the Republican’s decision to end the quarantine and drive with Secret Service agents to flag his supporters. Behind the scenes, medics at Walter Reed Military Hospital, where Trump was interned, called the act “insanity.”

According to Cohen, the doctor also has a moral duty not to lie. At a press conference on Saturday, Conley said Trump was not receiving supplemental oxygen at the time. Then she avoided answering if he had already done so.

On Sunday, however, he said the president had indeed received oxygen twice since the illness was diagnosed. Conley said he hid the fact earlier because “he was trying to reflect the optimistic attitude that the team, the President [e] the course of the disease had … “

For Claudio Reingenheim, visiting professor in the humanities axis of the medical course at Albert Einstein College, Conley could even have reserved the right to say nothing, out of respect for the patient’s privacy, but never to have acted as he did.

Another ethically questionable attitude, according to Brazilian doctors, was the decision to report the use of the drug dexamethasone, even denying that Trump had significant breathing problems. The American Society for Infectious Diseases does not recommend the drug to patients who are not in the severe stage of Covid-19.

When reporters asked Conley to explain the treatment decision, he said he would not go into details. He also spoke about the results of Trump’s chest imaging tests. He referred to “expected results,” which is different from “normal,” a term doctors use when there is nothing wrong.

Conley, 40, has been with the president since March 2018. Like most doctors in the White House, he’s a military officer, which ultimately means Trump is his commander-in-chief.

He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 2002, then studied at the Philadelphia School of Osteopathic Medicine, earning a Doctorate in Osteopathy in 2006.

Osteopathic medicine takes a more holistic approach to treatment, with an emphasis on lifestyle and environmental factors. But, unlike the UK, the US training for osteopaths is very similar to that of doctors with conventional training.

They must meet the same requirements to practice medicine and are legally licensed to do so in all 50 states. They can also prescribe medication.

Conley, with this set of attitudes criticized by his peers and conflicting statements, has become a spokesperson for Trump’s personal show of strength, who continues to deny the severity of the pandemic.

Just before returning to the White House on Monday (5), the president tweeted: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let this rule your life.” More than 210,000 Americans have died from Covid-19.