Youth group creates sanitary napkin donation project to needy girls in Rio – Brazil Selections

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ – An old and almost invisible problem, the embarrassment of teenage girls in school without enough tampons during their menstrual period, has become the focus of a social project in Rio de Janeiro.

Two years ago, student Constanza Del Pode, 16, created Absorvendo Amor, which distributes hygiene items to women and, in particular, needy girls in the city.

Since then, 25,000 packets of blocks have been delivered to public schools, communities and entities such as the NGO One by One.

Constanza says the idea for the project came after reading “Eleanor & Park”. The book is about a girl who once found absorbents soiled with red paint in the door of her school cupboard.

“What impressed me the most was the feeling she said about wanting to separate the ‘less soiled’ towels to take them home, because she had no way to buy them,” recalls -he.

With colleagues from the Eleva school in Botafogo, they structured the idea of ​​giving absorbents. “We agreed with the school coordination to place the boxes for collection at strategic points, created our Instagram, made it public and collected 3,060 stamps in the first campaign.

This year, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the project created a virtual kitty and redirected donations to communities, since schools closed. At the end of September, the distribution in public schools in Rio was taken over by the directors, who will organize the distribution, the students not yet having returned to face-to-face lessons.

Absorvendo Amor accepts donations of absorbent packages at physical points such as Escola Eleva, and now at the Chilli Beans store in the Rio Sul Mall, and cash donations at http://vaka.me/957646 or on the website of the project, absorbing the love. com.br

Last year, Rio instituted the program to supply absorbents to students in the municipal network. In June, the state legislature passed a bill that began to consider sanitary napkins, baby diapers and geriatric items in the state’s staple basket.

In the Chamber of Deputies, Federal MP Tabata Amaral (PDT-SP) presented a bill guaranteeing the free distribution of biodegradable absorbents in public spaces.

“Menstrual poverty is a silent issue in our society, in large part because those who make public policy in general are men, not women,” says Tabata. “It is estimated that one in ten girls misses class during menstruation, which represents the loss of 45 days of the school year. We treat the distribution of condoms as natural, but not as absorbents.

The MP says she suffered prejudices during the presentation of the project. “I was attacked by insults and very macho things. Many men think that distributing tampons is futile, but it is a matter of basic needs and health, as the lack of access to tampons forces girls and women to use paper, newspapers, bread or another substitute that can cause infections. “

The Girl Up Brasil movement launched a similar project to Constanza in April. “There were 40,000 absorbent units distributed in seven states,” says executive coordinator Leticia Bahia. “We are faced with the absolute paucity of data on menstrual poverty.”