For the 70th confrontation with the Brazilian, Santos and Grêmio face each other in Vila – Brazil Selections

SÃO PAULO, SP – Santos enters the field this Sunday (11th), at 4 p.m., against Grêmio for the 15th round of the Brazilian championship. The match will take place in Vila Belmiro, Santos.

Sunday’s match between the teams will mark the number 90 of this confrontation. Advantage for Santos, who won the team in 36 matches, with 29 defeats and 24 draws. For the Brazilian, he is also ahead of the Porto Alegre club with 27 wins for the Santos club against 21 losses and draws, in 69 games.

Coach Cuca is still not sure if he can count on three players who didn’t play against the Corinthians in the last round. Forward Marinho, defender Lucas Veríssimo and midfielder Alison will be injured.

Apart from the absences, the Santos club will also not have Soteldo, who serves the Venezuelan team, and LucasBraga, who received the third yellow card.

The good news is the return of forward Arthur Gomes, who served a suspension.

Seventh in the championship, with 21 points, Santos is undefeated in 11 games.

The opponent is looking for a streak of good results after beating Coritiba last Wednesday (7) and climbing to 11th place in the table.

With the suspension of Matheus Henrique, Maicon can take over. The attack could bring Alisson back. Bruno Cortez is also expected to enter the pitch after serving his suspension.

Coach Renato Gaúcho could also have the return of attacking midfielder Everton, who has been absent since September after testing positive for Covid-19.

SANTOS

João Paulo; Pará, Luiz Felipe (Lucas Veríssimo), Luan Peres and Felipe Jonatan; Jobson, Diego Pituca, Madson (Alison) and Jean Mota (Marinho); Arthur Gomes and Kaio Jorge. Coach: Cuca.

GUILD

Grêmio: Vanderlei; Orejuela (Victor Ferraz), Paulo Miranda, David Braz and Diogo Barbosa (Cortez); Lucas Silva, Maicon and Robinho (Darlan); Alisson, Diego Souza and Pepê. Coach: Renato Gaúcho.

Stadium: Vila Belmiro, Santos

Time: 4 p.m. this Sunday

Judge: Bráulio da Silva Machado (SC)