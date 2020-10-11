Guedes insists on measures already ruled out by Bolsonaro

BRASÍLIA, DF – After the elections, which suspended debates on social programs and business resumption measures, Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) must insist on the proposals being considered by the portfolio already opposed by President Jair Bolsonaro ( without party).

The package defended by Guedes also includes the reduction of benefits such as the wage premium – which has been classified by the president as “take from the poor to give to the poor” – and the possibility of freezing benefits, in addition to the creation of a tax in the sense of the CPMF.

He tells the assistants that there are easy ways to balance the budget and expand the Bolsa Família. For him, only a political decision is necessary to adopt the measures, already considered excessively bitter by the political wing of the government.

Guedes told his interlocutors that the basis for the expansion of the program should consolidate 27 existing benefits and fit into the spending cap. Without it, it declares that the new program will not be created.

The economic team has decided to maintain its intention to change the bonus – a kind of 14th salary paid to those who earn up to two minimum wages. During the talks, the minister said the benefit could be incorporated into the new program, bringing in up to R $ 20 billion. An alternative is to limit the payment to those who receive up to 1.4 minimum wages – with a result of 8 billion reais in the accounts.

The proposed changes to the service have, however, already provoked public shocks between the president and the economic team.

On hearing the idea, in August, Bolsonaro ordered the suspension of the new program.

Guedes is studying other measures to expand the collection. The first is to remove the 20% reduction for taxpayers who opt for the simplified tax return.

In this case, it would be necessary to reduce further in other areas to make room for the ceiling which limits the increase in public expenditure to the variation in inflation.

Guedes insists on the idea of ​​untying, de-indexing and freeing the budget – also opposed by Bolsonaro. This would allow the minimum wage to no longer be adjusted for inflation and freeze social security benefits. Today, the readjustment of these values ​​is automatic, determined by the Constitution.

This proposal generated friction between the Guedes team and Bolsonaro. In September, the president banned the proposal.

“We will never freeze the wages of retirees, nor will we ever cut aid to the elderly and the poor with disabilities to anything,” he said. “Anyone who comes to offer me a measure like this, I can only give them a red card.”

In meetings, however, Guedes said the trend is for Bolsa Família to remain as it is if the change is not made.

A minister in transit at the Planalto Palace says the president agrees with Guedes that any new measures must respect the spending limit.

According to reports, Bolsonaro is aligned with Guedes and says there will only be one new program within the limits of the fiscal rule.

On Wednesday (7), the president declared that there will be no “means” in the expansion of Bolsa Família and that the last word in economic decisions is his and Guedes.

Against opponents, Guedes argued that the economic system requires maintaining fiscal discipline, regardless of the reasons for those pushing for new spending.

He believes that increased spending to finance social programs, even if it is a noble reason, would have adverse effects on the country.

Guedes argues that a possible breach of the spending ceiling would cause a loss of confidence in the country’s markets, with an immediate negative effect on interest rates, inflation and the government’s ability to manage public debt.

The new program was even advertised as Citizen Income, but it generated a strong backlash among investors and members of Congress to support aid by limiting payment of court orders – debts recognized by the courts. .

Guedes admitted that the idea came from his team, but that it was unrelated to citizens’ income. Even with criticism, he maintains the idea of ​​restricting such spending. However, he maintains that the limitation will only affect large debts and comply with the law.

In the area of ​​employment, he will insist on swapping payroll charges for a transaction tax like the CPMF – a tax viewed with reservations by the president and criticized by members of Congress.

Without it, Guedes says the reduction in corporate taxation will not happen.

Discussion of the new tax was banned by Bolsonaro and led to the resignation of then Federal Revenue Secretary Marcos Cintra in September of last year.

Guedes later managed to convince the president to test the measure, but resistance from parliamentarians is still an obstacle to the proposal. Without agreement, the idea was not formally presented.

In an internal meeting, the minister admitted that the tax is not good and leads to stacking, but he argued that the payroll costs that exist today are even higher.

In the case of the new CPMF, the team maintains a politically sensitive mechanism in the plans. Those responsible for creating the tribute say it should also focus on church-led operations.

Months before being sacked, Cintra infuriated evangelical leaders who support Bolsonaro, claiming that even tithes collected from temples would be imposed. The president rejected it, saying “no new taxes will be imposed, especially against churches.”