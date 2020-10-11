Granola Bars Market: Getting Back to Growth | PepsiCo, Kellogg, General Mills, Oriole Healthy Food

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Granola Bars’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are General Mills, Inc. (United States), The Kellogg Company (United States), PepsiCo, Inc. (United States), Clif Bar & Company (United States), Oriole Healthy Food (United States), Kellogg (United States), Bagrrys India Limited(India), Marico Limited (India), Post Holdings, Inc. (United States), TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (United States)

What is Granola Bars Market?

The rising adoption of a healthy snack in a regular routine among individuals is a major factor expected to boost the demand for granola bars and drives the growth of the global granola bar market. The granola is breakfast nourishment and nibbles sustenance comprising of nuts, rolled oats, nectar or different sweeteners, such as, dark sugar, and puffed rice, which is heated until it is fresh and toasted. A granola bar is a type of snack made with a mixture of granola, nuts, dry fruits, and sweeteners. Consumption of granola bar boosts the individuals calorie intake and provides energy to the body. Granola Bars manufacturers are likely to benefit from this trend as health benefits are one of the factors due to which consumers purchase cereals.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Organic, Non-Organic), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Independent Retailers, Others), Flavors (Fruit Flavors, Nut Flavors, Spice Flavors, Others), Source (Rolled Oats, Nuts, Honey, Others Sweeteners (Brown Sugar, Puffed Rice))

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Granola Bars Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing health consciousness and raising awareness about various diseases and digestive problems

The increasing influence of westernization on food habits of the middle-class population

Growth Drivers

The rising demand for gluten-free food products

Increasing consumer shift towards healthy breakfast alternatives having low-fat and low-sugar in the end products

Challenges that Market May Face:

The Stringent government regulation in food products

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Granola Bars Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Granola Bars Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Granola Bars market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Granola Bars Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Granola Bars

Chapter 4: Presenting the Granola Bars Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Granola Bars market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Granola Bars Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Key Development Activities:

Regional players have a competitive edge over bigger brands with their strong and robust local distribution networks. Regional manufacturers are targeting not only Kirana stores but also using multilevel and consumer-to-consumer marketing approaches to deepen their market penetration. The players operating in the granola bars market are following integrated marketing communication using various modes of advertisement such as newspapers, magazines, and social media among others to promote granola bars. Such channels play an active role in creating awareness about granola bars regarding their benefits. Additionally, several players are also promoting granola bars with regards to the new flavors and the ingredients that are used in granola bars that will have a positive effect on the consumers.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Granola Bars Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

