Atlético-GO and RB Bragantino face off in Z-4 fight – Selecção Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Atlético-GO and RB Bragantino face each other this Sunday (11th), at 6.15pm, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match represents a direct confrontation in the fight against the relegation zone.

Bragantino started the round with Brasileirão’s second worst campaign. With 12 points, São Paulo’s home side need to win and hope Botafogo defeat to leave the tournament’s worst-four group.

The Atlético-GO is in a better situation, but far from comfortable. Vagner Mancini’s team are 16th, with 15 points, the same number as Botafogo, who opens the relegation zone.

Goiás’ team was already part of the Brasileirão sensations, counting on victories over Flamengo and Vasco, but are in a moment of decline. The team has not won in four rounds and comes from a 3-0 loss to São Paulo in Morumbi.

For this match, Atlético-GO will have defender Gilvan absent, suspended. Defensive midfielder Edson is transferred to a club in Saudi Arabia and has no guaranteed roster.

On the other hand, Bragantino has not won for three rounds and comes from a defeat of the Internacional at home by 2-0. The team led by Maurício Barbieri will have the same roster from the last round, with a focus on forwards Alerradro and Artur.

ATLETICO-GO

Jeans; Dudu, Oliveira, Éder, Nicolas; Edson, Marlon Freitas, Chico; Janderson, Zé Roberto, Ferrareis. T .: Vagner Mancini

RB BRAGANTINO

Julius Caesar; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Ligger, Edimar; Ricardo Ryller, Raul, Claudinho; Artur, Alerrandro, Bruno Tubarão. T .: Maurício Barbieri

Stadium: Olímpico, in Goiânia (GO)

Time: 6:15 p.m. this Sunday

Judge: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)