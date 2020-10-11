Brazil play well and start the qualifiers with a rout against Bolivia – Selections Brazil

SÃO PAULO, SP – The Brazilian squad started their journey to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with victory. This Friday (9), coach Tite’s team beat Bolivia 5-0 in their qualifying debut at the Neo Química Arena, with goals from Marquinhos, Firmino (2), Carrasco (against) and Philippe Coutinho.

After 325 days without entering the field, Tite won the test he wanted. Not because of the quality of the opponent, who despite training together for almost two months, came to Brazil with only one of his five athletes who work abroad – the others were preserved for the duel with the ‘Argentina, Tuesday (13), at La Paix.

Football has not yet returned to Bolivia since the March pandemic outbreak. Covid-19 even attacked the president of the Bolivian federation, César Salinas, who died at the age of 59 in July, opening a crisis in the entity that divides the main clubs in the country.

Some of them, like Bolívar and Jorge Wilstermann, are opponents of the current vice-president of the federation and have not drafted any athletes.

With all this favorable scenario for the debut, Tite had the opportunity to put into practice his idea of ​​how to break the block of very closed opponents.

In Itaquera, the Bolivians defended themselves with a line of five men in defense, a second line of four athletes in front and a single player, center forward Bruno Miranda.

To space out Bolivia’s defenders and create spaces, the Brazilian team, with the ball, played 2-3-5, the so-called inverted pyramid, a setup that refers to old tactical patterns. Only Marquinhos and Thiago Silva maintained the position behind, with Danilo, Casemiro and Douglas Luiz making up the middle and looking for passes for the players in front.

On Brazil’s most offensive line, Everton opened the pitch on the right and full-back Renan Lodi had the freedom to do the same on the left. Philippe Coutinho and Neymar worked inside, Firmino being more centralized. Five men acting between the two rival blocs.

In less than a minute, Lodi had already passed from the bottom line to the finish of Everton, who passed to the opposite side and missed a good opportunity to score.

Without offering any resistance, Bolivia stayed closed behind and watched the patient exchange of passes from the Brazilian team, who managed to break through the block from above, in a repeated corner.

Everton took a low shot, Danilo stepped back and crossed the head of Marquinhos, who opened the scoring in the 15th minute of the game, registering his second goal in the national team shirt.

At 29 years old from the first half, Brazil achieved the goal Tite had been dreaming of for months. With possession of the ball going from right to left, Renan Lodi received in the end and played for Neymar. The number 10 jersey in the selection, which was questionable due to lower back pain, came back to the side, which invaded the area and crossed low for Firmino to come in and grow bigger.

In the final phase, César Farías’ side advanced the lines and sought to make possession of the Brazilian ball more difficult, leaving spaces for Brazil’s quick transition.

With Bolivia even further apart in defense, Neymar received a counterattack on the left and faced the defense. The striker saw Firmino come into the middle and, with a pass between the legs of the Bolivian striker, helped the Liverpool player (ING) to score his second goal of the game.

From the third goal, Tite decided to give the reserve a chance by putting Rodrygo, Felipe, Richarlison, Everton Ribeiro and Alex Telles on the pitch.

The Real Madrid (ESP) striker took advantage and participated in the fourth goal, deflecting the cross from Philippe Coutinho who still touched Carrasco before entering.

Faced with an already dismantled defense, the Brazilian team continued to take advantage of the spaces to reach the fifth goal. Renan Lodi, wide open on the left, saw Neymar pass the back of the opposing back and served the shirt 10, which crossed Philippe Coutinho to finish in the middle of the surface.

The 5-0 win over Bolivia keeps Tite undefeated in the qualifiers. The coach, who took over the team in mid-competition in 2016, now has 11 wins and 2 draws in 13 matches for the South American event.

Brazil’s race to the next World Cup started with a victory. And it started well, with results and performances, despite the weakness of the opponent.

Next Tuesday, the Brazilian team will travel to Lima to face Peru, an opponent in the final of the last Copa America, for the second round of the qualifiers.

BRAZIL

Weverton; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva (Felipe), Renan Lodi (Alex Telles); Casemiro, Douglas Luiz, Philippe Coutinho (Everton Ribeiro); Éverton Cebolinha (Rodrygo), Roberto Firmino (Richarlison), Neymar. T .: Titus

BOLIVIA

Carlos Lampe; Jesús Sagredo, José María Carrasco, Gabriel Valverde, José Sagredo; Antonio Bustamante (Frank González), Fernando Saldias (Boris Cespedes), Diego Wayar (Leonardo Zabala); Cristian Arabe (Rudy Cardozo), Bruno Miranda, César Menacho (Jhasmani Campos). T .: César Farías

Stadium: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Judge: Leodan González (Uruguay)

Yellow cards: Thiago Silva (Brazil), Carrasco, Campos, Zabala, Cespedes (Bolivia)

Goals: Marquinhos, 15 minutes away, and Roberto Firmino, 30 minutes from the first half and 3 minutes from the second half, Carrasco (against), 20 minutes, and Philippe Coutinho, 27 minutes from the second half