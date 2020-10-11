Trump makes first TV appearance after being released from hospital

SÃO PAULO, SP – US President Donald Trump appeared on Friday night (9) for the first time on a TV show since being infected with the coronavirus. He had previously granted an interview only by telephone.

Trump spoke about the White House gardens for about 15 minutes with doctor and host Mark Siegel, who interviewed him from the Fox News studio.

Without any signs of coughing or difficulty breathing, the president said he was fine and had stopped his medication for more than eight hours. He said he had retested for the presence of the virus and was “with next to nothing [do patógeno] or without. “

When he was admitted, he said, he felt tired, lacking the same energy as before, with a sore throat and congestion – but he improved after taking an experimental cocktail with monoclonal antibodies from the company Regeneron, which was exceptionally allowed in his case.

“I got lucky with a certain drug, which was really miraculous for me,” he said. “24 hours later, I felt very different, I felt very good.” He promised to distribute the treatment across the country.

The interview, recorded hours before the second presidential debate was canceled due to Trump’s refusal to attend an online event, addressed this issue.

Siegel asked if Trump wanted to hold the next open-air debate, if necessary, as a measure to reduce the risk of contamination. The president said yes.

He also criticized the committee responsible for organizing the debates: “We have always had problems with this committee, it was ridiculous. Who wants to have a debate on the computer? You have to be there”.

Trump further hinted that his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, “would stay” if the event was held at bay.

Trump said he was fortunate enough to have auditioned early for Covid-19. “The biggest secret for me was to find out too soon. The doctor said I would have gotten much worse if it had taken too long.”

He said he didn’t know how he got the disease, but vaguely mentioned that there were “big events at the White House”.

When he appeared in a car on Saturday (3), while he was still hospitalized – and that he was accused of having put the lives of drivers in danger – he justified: “I thought he was very important to show them my affection. I love the people of this country. . It would have been disrespectful if I stayed there three or four days without even waving my hand. “

In closing, he reiterated the message of respect for doctors and consideration for families affected by Covid-19 that he has posted on Twitter since leaving the hospital.