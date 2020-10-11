Ultra-Orthodox Jews and political struggle form the backbone of Covid-19 return to New York – Brazil National Teams

NEW YORK, USA – It was preventable and predictable. New York, the first epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, a city which has lost more than 23,000 inhabitants in the metropolitan area since March and began to reopen at the end of May, is now suffering a setback, with several outbreaks of Covid contamination. 19.

In recent weeks, at least 20 areas have been identified as hotbeds of increased infections, and on Tuesday (6) Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered the closure of hundreds of public and private schools, as well as non-commercial businesses. essential in areas with high cases, such as Brooklyn and Queens.

Although a far cry from peak period figures, in April, when the number of new daily cases reached 12,274, that rate dropped to more than a thousand infections per day by the end of September. On Thursday (8), it reached 1,835 contaminations, the highest number since May 21, according to the New York Times.

Cuomo also limited the concentration of people in religious temples, angering ultra-Orthodox and Hasidic communities, as he pointed out that Jewish temples, schools, and centers ignore built-up precautions and wear masks.

New York has the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, estimated at 1.1 million people. There are 500,000 ultra-Orthodox, including Hasidic, a more conservative aspect and with a more segregated life.

What surprised the city was the backlash in southern Brooklyn, first when ultra-Orthodox burned masks on Tuesday to protest the new restrictions. The following night, a well-known reporter from a local Jewish website, Jacob Kornbluth, escaped lynching instigated by an activist in the Borough Park area who views the rise of cases as a fabrication.

On Thursday (8), Mayor Bill de Blasio ruled the violence inadmissible and said the situation had to be resolved immediately. However, he was criticized for not being more energetic with the community.

The Democrat is a staunch ally of the ultra-Orthodox, not because he is religious, but in part because, since his first term, he has engaged the group in its political struggle not to lose control of the larger system. the country’s public school for the state government. .

This alliance is reflected in the city’s slowness in investigating the lack of a compulsory secular curriculum, subjects such as mathematics and geography, in yeshivas, in Jewish religious schools.

This Friday (9), Cuomo was even more critical: he said the new pandemic outbreaks are mostly an ultra-Orthodox problem and have nothing to do with religious freedom in general.

The city was quarantined in mid-March, when the virus had already invaded that region, not with flights from China, but with the large influx of travelers from Europe.

After a criticized start in dealing with the pandemic, Cuomo has become the most visible regional leader in the fight against Covid-19, coordinating efforts with governors in neighboring states, where many of those who work and assist in New York live. , and giving press conferences in which he participated. called for help from the federal government and criticized President Donald Trump’s reluctance to help a Democratic state.

The return of the coronavirus to New York can be explained by multiple factors that distinguish the densest metropolis in the country from other large cities. There is a greater dependence on mass transport. There is a population of 400,000 people in poorly maintained and poorly ventilated housing.

And what makes New York popular, ethnic and linguistic diversity, is an obstacle to health prevention. “We’re going to stop running New York like it’s an English-speaking city,” complained Eric Adams, regional administrator for Brooklyn this week, the region with the most new infections due to the large population of Orthodox Jews. and ultra-Orthodox. and Hasidic.

Adams recalls that nearly half of the 2.5 million residents of the neighborhood do not speak English at home. There is no point in showing monoglot communication or asking the mayor to make calls in bad Spanish.

In the case of ultra-Orthodox and Hasidic Jews, families tend not to be informed by the mass media – it is common not to have a television or radio. Civil authority is replaced by religious authority.

Conflicting political interests are helping to hinder health solutions. Cuomo doesn’t get along with De Blasio. Both are Democrats, worked with the couple Bill and Hillary Clinton, but the animosity started during the mayor’s first term in 2014.

While antagonism between New York mayors and state governors is common, Cuomo, since De Blasio took office, has been heavier when he used his executive power to interfere with the city on issues such as transport and education.

Recently, the two argued over immediate restrictions to deal with the virus’s return, and Cuomo has made it clear he will decide what to shut down and when.

The governor and De Blasio both know from recent experience “ in 2018 New York became the main focus of the return of measles, ” the importance of negotiating with Jewish leaders, those with the power to promote the implementation of health measures.

At the time, the lack of immunization of ultra-Orthodox children made the situation worse.

There is an army of contact trackers infected with coronavirus in New York City. They work in consecutive online shifts, starting with those who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and extending messages and phone calls to those who have been exposed to the infected person.

This week, during a meeting with supervisors, the complaint was common: it is not possible to continue monitoring the ultra-Orthodox community. A tracker, on condition of anonymity, told the report that upon hearing his Hispanic accent, they hang up or say they are busy. And he said the city was speeding up the recruitment of Yiddish-speaking trackers.

In the new quarantine zones, small traders who survived the start of the pandemic are outraged at paying the price for the neglect of a minority. Restaurants that had just reopened with restrictions on indoor dining will again be dependent on deliveries.

But beauty salons, barbers, clothing stores and other non-essential businesses have already spent all of the emergency aid that arrived in the first half of the year and fear a winter of famine to come.

In August, the Partnership for New York City, an influential private sector group, released a study that assesses the closure of a third of New York’s 230,000 small businesses in the recession caused by the pandemic. With the spread of the virus, the winter is even harsher.