In Rio, 56% criticize the conduct of the pandemic by Crivella; are the least optimistic, says Datafolha – Selecção Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – Most Cariocas misjudge the performance of mayor Marcelo Crivella (Republicans), a candidate for re-election to the city of Rio, in driving the Covid-19 pandemic in Rio, according to a Datafolha study.

In total, 56% of respondents in Rio said they viewed the way he coped with the disease as bad or very bad. For 26%, it was regular. Another 16% said the performance was excellent or good.

The capital of Rio de Janeiro is also one of the four where the research has been conducted, in which fewer people believe the pandemic is improving: 48%, compared to 66% in São Paulo and 68% in Belo Horizonte and Recife. For 29% of cariocas heard the situation is worsening with regard to the coronavirus.

One possible reason is the recent increase in new deaths, even though daily rates are still far from the peak recorded in May. Rio was, along with São Paulo, one of the cities where the pandemic first broke out in Brazil.

The number of new deaths has been declining since June, but peaked in August and September, which coincided with an increase in the occupancy rate of intensive care beds. In addition, the statistical model used by Folha de S. Paulo puts the city at an accelerated stage of the pandemic, with a rapid growth of new cases.

In total, in the capital of Rio de Janeiro alone, more than 11,000 people have died from the pandemic and 111,000 have been infected, according to official records. The actual number is even higher, given the under-reporting.

The negative assessment of the situation and the mayor’s behavior coincides with the strong rejection of Mayor Crivella, who, despite appearing in second place in the electoral race, has 59% rejection among voters in Rio, according to Datafolha. However, the current mayor still has his candidacy threatened due to his conviction at TRE-RJ for conduct prohibited to public officials during the 2018 campaign.

The highest rated mayor among the four cities surveyed by Datafolha is Alexandre Kalil (PSD), whose handling of the pandemic is rated as excellent or good by 67% of voters. The assessment also coincides with the approval of the current mayor of Belorizontino, who, with 56% of the voting intentions in the capital of Minas Gerais, can be reelected in the first round.

In BiH, 68% of the people questioned think that the pandemic is improving. This is the same index as that of Recife, where the performance of Mayor Geraldo Júlio (PSB) in relation to the pandemic is rated at 42% as excellent or good.

In all these cities, the proportion of people still in quarantine is low. 70% of respondents in Rio and 73% of respondents in Recife and Bosnia and Herzegovina reported living normally or leaving their home, but with due diligence.

In Rio de Janeiro, where the 2021 carnival was postponed, earlier this month Crivella released major events, such as weddings, diplomas and shows, although the city’s intensive care capacity a few days previously, reached 90% on the private network and 86% in public.

The main way to stop the spread of the virus, experts say, is to avoid close, unmasked contact with other people, as the virus is also spread through droplets of saliva released into the air.

There is also a majority opinion in all these capitals that the schools should remain closed. In general, most respondents also said that they did not feel safe going to bars, malls, churches, beaches or cinemas.

Datafolha surveys were carried out on October 5 and 6. In Rio, 900 voters were questioned. In BH and Recife there were 800 in each city. The margin of error is 3 percentage points and the confidence level is 95%.