As we age, our arteries lose some of their elasticity and become more rigid. This can progress to a progressive disease called arteriosclerosis or hardening (sclerosis) of the arteries. Atherosclerosis is the most common type of arteriosclerosis. It is caused by the buildup of fatty plaques in the arteries.

Blood clots tend to form on the fatty plaques of atherosclerosis, leading to a high risk of myocardial infarction or stroke. Cholesterol is the main component of atherosclerotic plaque. And several studies correlate high blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels with atherosclerosis.

Most men around the age of 50 have some degree of atherosclerosis. In women, the process takes longer, possibly due to the protective effects of estrogen during the reproductive phase. After menopause, the likelihood of major arterial obstruction in women is equal to that of men.

The precise cause of atherosclerosis is not known. However, most experts agree that genetic susceptibility and a combination of lifestyle factors speed up the process: eating high in fat and cholesterol, smoking, excess stress, and a sedentary lifestyle. Poorly controlled diabetes and high blood pressure can also contribute.

Researchers agree that food plays a crucial role, both in the development and treatment of atherosclerosis. Read these guidelines to delay or prevent their onset:

1. Limit your fat intake

Total fat intake should not exceed 20% to 35% of calories and saturated fat (found mostly in animal products) should not exceed 10% of total calories. Some strategies include:

reduce the portions of carnetrocar butter and margarine for olive oil use semi-skimmed or skimmed dairy products increase the consumption of vegetables

Additionally, experts suggest reducing the intake of trans fatty acids and hydrogenated fats. Trans fats are the result of hydrogenation and have been shown to increase “bad” cholesterol. They are found in processed foods, such as sweet and savory cookies, and snacks, such as potato chips.

2. Watch out for cholesterol

While high cholesterol diets are not considered as harmful as a high fat diet, in some people the former increases blood lipid levels.

3. Choose heart-healthy fats

Omega-3 fatty acids in salmon, sardines, and other cold-water fish lower triglyceride levels. They also decrease the tendency for blood clots to form. The monounsaturated fats in olive oil, almonds and avocados, by replacing saturated fat, help lower LDL cholesterol.

4. Eat fiber

Oat bran and grains, legumes, barley, guar gum, psyllium, and fruits containing pectin (such as pear, apple, and citrus) are high in soluble fiber which lowers cholesterol. blood, possibly because they interfere with the intestinal absorption of bile acids and force the liver to use circulating cholesterol to produce more bile.

5. Include as many foods rich in antioxidants as possible in your diet.

Colorful fruits and vegetables contain beta-carotene and vitamins C and E, which studies show prevent LDL cholesterol from building up in atherosclerotic plaques. Soy protein also helps increase HDL cholesterol (the “good” cholesterol) levels and provides antioxidant protection.

Beyond the diet

In addition to medications like nirates, beta blockers, and statins, lifestyle changes can help:

Practical exercises

Studies show that light to moderate exercise can protect against disease.

Stop smoking

Smoking damages the structure of blood vessels.

Make regular checks

A doctor should monitor blood pressure and blood sugar.