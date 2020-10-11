Understanding Pix and preventing fraud – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – This week, registration for Pix, the Central Bank’s new instant payment system, began. The system can be used in practice from November 16, but it’s important to understand how it works now to avoid falling for it.

Basically, Pix will be a new way to pay and receive values. Unlike traditional methods, such as DOC, TED, credit and debit cards, money will be transmitted instantly (in ten seconds or less), 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays.

Besides the speed, the advantage is that there will be no fees for individuals, which exist in the vast majority of banks and are high.

But is Pix safe? The system is as secure as other Internet transactions – none are completely fraud-proof. The main problem, in fact, does not arise in the systems of the banks themselves, which have several levels of protection, but in the bogus pages that “steal” customer data, which is called “phishing”. “.

So be very careful: do not enter random pages that promise to subscribe to the system. On day one alone, at least 30 fake websites were created under the Pix name, according to cybersecurity firm Kaspersky. Do not click on links received by social networks.

To sign up for the new system, enter your bank’s app or website, with all the necessary authentications. Then register your Pix key, which can be CPF / CNPJ, email, phone or the random key, a set of characters generated by the system. It will also be possible to generate a QR code. When paying, all you need to do is identify the recipient and approve the payment, just like in any transaction.

All major banks are required to offer this option. Other payment companies and fintechs (financial startups, such as digital banks) will also be able to participate in the system.